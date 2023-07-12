Susanna Reid brands Strictly Come Dancing ‘snobby’ as 2023 line-up takes shape

Susanna Reid has branded Strictly Come Dancing “snobby” as rumours about the 2023 line-up start to surface.

The Good Morning Britain host, 52, called the fact Strictly bosses haven’t signed up anyone from Love Island – reportedly until now – a “snobby ban”.

The discussion on today’s show (July 12) came after it was alleged that Zara McDermott, 26, would become Strictly’s first-ever former Love Island contestant.

Strictly 2023: Susanna Reid brands Love Island ban ‘snobby’

Speaking on Wednesday’s show, entertainment reporter Scarlette Douglas said: “Strictly used to have a ban on featuring structured reality stars as contestants. So it seems Strictly bosses have taken a leaf out of Dancing On Ice’s book for now who have featured an array of ex Love Islanders, including Maura Higgins and Wes Nelson.”

Speaking to co-host Ed Balls, Susanna shared her reaction. She said: “It is a bit of a snobby ban isn’t it? Not allowing Love Islanders on.”

Susanna appeared on Strictly back in 2013. Partnered with professional dancer Kevin Clifton, she finished in second place behind Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Zara, meanwhile, appeared on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018. She entered as a bombshell on Day 15. She was dumped from the villa on Day 25 after being coupled up with Adam Collard.

Zara McDermott joins Strictly 2023?

Since her time on Love Island, Zara has starred on The X Factor: Celebrity and carved out a career in presenting. The star is also a successful documentary maker and has fronted several BBC documentaries.

Speaking about reported Strictly sign-up, a source alleged to MailOnline: “Zara is the perfect signing for Strictly. Not only is she beautiful and glamorous but she is hardworking. She will take being on the show very seriously.”

They added: “She’s absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly. It is a dream come true for her. And becoming the first former Love Island star to do so is the icing on the cake.”

