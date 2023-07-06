Matt Goss has revealed that he and brother Luke have fallen out and haven’t spoken to each other for “four or five months”.

The Bros singer was on Good Morning Britain speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard earlier today (July 6). During the interview, Susanna asked: “Are you going to get back to Bros, Matt?”

Looking downcast, Matt – who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year – replied: “Well, we’re not talking at the moment.”

Matt Goss reveals Luke rift: ‘The Gallagher brothers of pop’

After Matt dropped his rift bombshell, Ben and Susanna were keen to find out what had happened between the once-close brothers.

Ben asked: “Why?”

Matt replied: “Well we’re just, I don’t know. Luke, if you’re watching this we should talk at least. It’s weird going on actual TV and asking to talk to my brother. With family, we’re so dysfunctional me and Luke at times and we haven’t spoken for about four months or five months.”

He then added that, when they were talking, they boys wanted to make a pop comeback with a new album, new music and a follow-up to their documentary.

“But our wish when we were talking was to, in 2024, a new album, we’re talking to a couple of production companies about a follow-up to our documentary and actually make new music. So take away the nostalgic stage. What we really want to do is get back on stage together.”

Susanna chipped in: “We were all looking forward to the two of you being back together.” Matt added sadly: “Then we fell out again.”

Why did Matt and Luke fall out?

“Why?” she pressed. “What is it about brothers?” Ben asked. “We’re the Gallagher brothers of pop, that’s what we are,” Matt said.

Susanna asked again: “What’s happened?”

‘m on TV right now, I think that I’m trying.

“I don’t really know,” Matt replied. “I feel completely disconnected from the dysfunction.” He then added: “I don’t feel in any way dysfunctional and have the need to not agree. My favourite person to get on stage with is my brother. I also don’t want to speak to you guys and tell you it’s all hunky dory. We just need to talk to each other and sort stuff out. If we’re going to do it, let’s do it on film and make a record. Never waste good agony,” he added.

Glastonbury reunion

Looking to the future, Matt said he’d like to reform Bros in the Glastonbury Legends slot. “That would be lovely. That would be a phenomenal way to get us back in… We’ve always both wanted to play Glastonbury.”

“Who needs to make the first move?” Susanna asked. “I’m on TV right now, I think that I’m trying. It’s not that bad in the fact that we can’t find a way. I just don’t want to come on TV and say it’s all great if it’s not.”

Wrapping up, Susanna issued a plea to Luke. “Luke I hope you and Matt can make up and make it work. We love you and want to see you happy. It’s not good when families break down and you two are so close.”

Matt concluded: “We are, I love him with all my heart.”

Viewers react

GMB viewers watching at home were quick to react to Matt’s rift revelation.

“Ben and Susanna not expecting this interview to go down the sibling rivalry route,” said one. Another added: “Brother problems Matt, I have the same. Luke come on!”

However, a third speculation that allegations of a rift were nothing more than a “publicity stunt”. They said: “Aw come on! Not talking again! Publicity stunt!”

