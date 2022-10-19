Strictly star Matt Goss has opened up about how he couldn’t stop crying after discovering a health condition.

The star revealed that he never knew what was wrong with him until he heard about the condition on television.

Matt opened up about his health condition recently (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Matt Goss opens up

In a new interview, Matt opened up about a health condition he didn’t understand for a very long time.

Matt suffers from Poland Syndrome – a rare condition that is characterised by underdeveloped chest muscles and webbing of the fingers.

Poland Syndrome usually affects one side of the body. It can cause shorter-than-usual fingers as well as digestive tract issues.

The condition is evident at birth and usually affects males.

During an interview with the Mirror, Matt confessed that he’d only truly accepted his condition in recent years.

His acceptance came after he watched an Olympic athlete speak on television about living with the condition.

As he watched the athlete talk about it, Matt admitted that he broke down in tears.

His tears came after spending years not knowing what was wrong with him, with doctors unable to pinpoint the issue either.

Matt confessed to crying after learning about his health condition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Matt Goss talks Poland Syndrome

Speaking during the interview, Matt said: “My condition has never been a hindrance to me in my life. But when I was young, I was kind of made to feel like a bit of a weirdo by the doctors because they didn’t know what it was.”

He then went on to speak about how he finally understood what was wrong with him.

“Then a few years ago – it wasn’t very long ago to be honest – I was sitting at home watching the Olympics and there was an American swimmer who had won a silver medal, and the commentators started praising him and said ‘oh he has Poland Syndrome’, and I literally stared at the TV and sat down and just sobbed my eyes out,” he said.

He said that the commentators explained what Poland Syndrome is – and Matt couldn’t stop crying.

Matt said: “It was unbelievable, it had a name all those years, and I just never knew what was wrong with me. It was the most incredibly powerful moment – this thing having a name.”

Matt is on a mission to spread awareness about the condition now. He even wants to start a charity for kids with the syndrome to help build their confidence.

He also confessed that speaking about the condition following his Strictly stint has been “theraputic”.

Matt and Nadiya became the latest stars to leave the show (Credit: BBC)

Matt’s exit from the show

On Sunday night (October 16), Matt became the third celebrity to leave Strictly.

After facing off against Kym Marsh in the dance-off, the judges vote meant Matt went home.

Speaking about his time on the show, Matt said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years.”

“Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it,” he continued.

“This lovely lady beside me [Nadiya Bychkova], a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 22 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

