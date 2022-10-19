Helen Skelton looks downwards, her Strictly partner Gorka Marquez listens
Helen Skelton issues plea to Strictly fans as she makes shock admission following Gorka’s emotional declaration

Knows she's 'not the best'

By Robert Leigh

Helen Skelton has appealed to Strictly Come Dancing fans after pro partner Gorka Marquez told her he believes in her.

Gorka offered Countryfile presenter Helen some motivational words after their performance on the BBC dance show last Saturday (October 15).

The Spanish star told her: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

Appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday (October 18), Gorka reflected their efforts may have been missing elements of performance, rather than confidence.

“I think she was very happy with the dance and knew what she was doing,” he told host Rylan Clark as he addressed the “selling” of their Paso Doble.

But Helen then revealed she hopes to be able to boost her technical ability with more personal presentation in the near future.

Helen Skelton crosses her fingers, her Strictly partner Gorka Marquez sits next to her on It Takes Two
Helen Skelton wants to stay on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Helen Skelton Strictly admission on It Takes Two

The modest TV personality admitted to Rylan: “It is nerve-wracking because I don’t want to go home, I’m having a great time.

“But ultimately I’m not the best, but I’m trying my best. And that’s what this is about, isn’t it?”

I’m not the best, but I’m trying my best.

She added: “Once I get confident with the steps, I’ll give it ‘the face’ as well.”

Helen Skelton smiles on Strictly It Takes Two
Helen feels she has to give it a bit more welly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I never want to be in the dance off’

As Rylan indicated her features may have been too “polite” during the routine, Helen suggested she was not as comfortable on the night as she had been when practicing.

Nonetheless she was prepared to give it her all if they’d needed to dance again to make it through.

“I never want to be in the dance off so please don’t make that happen!” she chuckled, crossing her fingers.

“But I did say to Gorka I think I done it better in rehearsal. So if I have to do it again I’ll give it big licks.”

Following the mention of the dance off, Gorka also asked viewers to vote so they can continue in the competition.

Helen Skelton sits next to her Strictly partner Gorka Marquez on It Takes Two
Gorka Marquez also hopes fans will continue to support them (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I want to get that far’

Helen also noted during the chat that she previously wasn’t interested in knowing what music she would dance to.

However, for the upcoming BBC centenary-themed show, she was delighted to know she would be performing to the theme of a show she co-presented between 2008 and 2013.

Helen explained: “I’m really superstitious so whenever they say ‘in a couple of week [the music will be] this’, I say I don’t want to hear what it is.

“But as soon as Blue Peter was mentioned, I was: ‘I want to get that far’.”

Asked whether she would wear her Blue Peter badge on Saturday, Helen also joked the design is tattooed on her.

Read more: Helen Skelton dealt Strictly blow as she’s warned over final

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 22 on BBC One at 6.40pm.

