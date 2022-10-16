Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez paid an emotional tribute to Helen Skelton following their performance last night.

Spanish dancer Gorka and TV presenter Helen performed the Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The pair received 29 points from the judges for their routine.

Gorka paid a touching tribute to Helen on Strictly Come Dancing last night (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing

While chatting to host Claudia Winkleman, Gorka made a touching statement about Helen.

He said: “Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time.

“And I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful, or good enough or anything but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you.”

He added: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

Viewers watching were emotional over Gorka’s message and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Viewers gushed over Gorka’s touching message to Helen (Credit: BBC)

Many thought Gorka was seemingly making a dig at Helen’s ex-husband. The pair had split earlier this year and he’s reportedly dating again.

One person said: “Love how Gorka called out Helen’s ex. Well done that man.”

I believe in you, everyone here believes in you.

Another wrote: “If I couldn’t love Gorka more… basically gave the middle finger to Helen’s ex and rightly so.”

A third added: “Gorka said a whole lot then without saying anything *cough cough Helen’s ex husband* #Strictly.”

Meanwhile a fourth tweeted: “Loved this & can we all agree Gorka I’m so glad you said that about Helen! Lovely dancer. You are a great bloke Gorka for saying that!!!”

Gorka and Helen

Jeremy Vine even weighed in, writing on his Twitter: “Helen Skelton’s ex just got knocked out of Strictly.”

Helen and Gorka’s friendship has blossomed since the show began and he recently paid a sweet tribute to her during an appearance on It Takes two.

As they appeared on the spin-off show last month, Gorka said: “When she steps on the floor, she was just a beautiful dancer.

“Obviously at the minute her confidence is not at her highest.

Gorka told Helen to ‘believe in herself’ during last night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

“So I just want to work on building her confidence, and tell her she’s a beautiful dancer.”

Gorka added: “She does well, I believe in her, I just need her to believe in herself because this goes very quick and the quicker she does that, the more she’s going to be able to enjoy it.”

Viewers gushed over Helen and Gorka’s partnership as one said: “I also ADORE Helen and Gorka’s partnership.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

