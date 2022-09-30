Strictly fans gush over Gorka and Helen’s bond as he makes emotional confession about ‘beautiful’ star

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 fans were gushing over Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez‘s bond after their appearance on It Takes Two last night (Thursday, September 29).

The show also saw Gorka make an emotional confession about his “beautiful” co-star too.

Helen and Gorka were on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly: It Takes Two

Last night’s edition of It Takes Two saw Gorka and Helen appear on the show.

The duo were on to discuss their debut dance from last Saturday – as well as what they’ve got up their sleeves this weekend.

Week one saw Helen and Gorka perform an American Smooth to the tune of You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

They managed to pick up a respectable score of 26 out of a possible 40.

Speaking about her dance in week one, Helen compared it to being on a rollercoaster.

“You’re so nervous before you get on, but when you get on the rollercoaster, you don’t want to get off it,” she said.

“As soon as we stepped off the floor I said ‘can we do it again?'” she added.

Gorka praised Helen on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Gorka praises ‘beautiful’ Helen

Helen’s dance partner, Gorka, was full of praise for the Countryfile star.

He said that he saw the potential in her from day one, and believes she can go very far.

“When she step on the floor, she was just a beautiful dancer,” he said.

The interview then took a serious turn as Gorka revealed that Helen’s confidence is low at the moment.

“Obviously at the minute her confidence is not at her highest so I just want to work on building her confidence, and tell her she’s a beautiful dancer,” he said.

“She does well, I believe in her, I just need her to believe in herself because this goes very quick and the quicker she does that, the more she’s going to be able to enjoy it,” he continued.

Helen then went on to say that Gorka and his partner, Gemma Atkinson have been “very kind” to her as friends.

Viewers were loving Helen and Gorka’s bond (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Strictly fans are loving Helen and Gorka’s bond already. Many took to Twitter last night to gush over it.

“Gorka is so pleased with Helen. And she does look great,” one viewer tweeted.

“I also ADORE Helen and Gorka’s partnership and their American smooth was giving Rose [Ayling-Ellis] and Gio [Pernice] vibes of elegance. I can’t wait to see more of their dances,” another said.

“Helen and Gorka,” a third viewer wrote, adding countless heart emojis to their tweet. It’s safe to assume they’re a fan of the duo!

Tomorrow will see Helen and Gorka perform their second dance together.

The duo will be performing a Cha-Cha-Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 1) at 6.30pm.

