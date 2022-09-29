Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova pays tribute to Matt Goss for special reason amid ‘feud’ claims

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has paid tribute to dance partner Matt Goss with a sweet Instagram post.

Rumours of a ‘feud’ had circled the pair following the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing on the weekend.

However, Nadiya has proven all is good between them as the pro dancer took to Instagram to wish Matt a happy birthday.

Nadiya Bychkova and Matt Goss

She shared a glossy picture of the two of them, aside a short but personal message.

The Ukrainian beauty wrote: “Happy birthday partner @mattgoss. Let’s have some fun and Samba.”

Friends and fans joined in wishing the former Bros singer a happy birthday.

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong wrote: “Happy birthday gorgeous,” with three heart emojis.

And a fan penned: “Happy birthday Matt! Beautiful photo! Good luck on Saturday it’s going to be awesome! Can’t wait! Enjoy celebrating!” with a host of birthday emojis.

A second wrote: “Happy birthday Matt, I hope you both have a fun day of Samba training.”

And another commented: “A birthday with Nadiya, Matt. Heavenly.”

Matt and his twin brother Luke Goss celebrated their 54th birthdays today.

The more cynical might think Nadiya is trying to deflect from rumours of her Matt ‘feuding’ after only three weeks of working together.

Matt and Nadiya seem to be getting on during Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Is there really a ‘feud’ going on between Nadiya Bychkova and Matt Goss?

The couple looked at ease with each other as the first live show of this year’s Strictly got underway.

But it was what happened afterwards that got tongues wagging about a problem between the pair.

They took to the floor on Saturday with a Quickstep.

Eagle-eyed viewers who saw the backstage interviews spotted something extra.

There were reports of the Bros star, 53, appearing to ‘pull’ Nadiya, 33, into shot of the camera.

Host Claudia Winkleman was waiting to speak to them.

Happy birthday partner. Let’s have some fun and Samba.

One person tweeted: “So I have watched again when Matt Goss pulled Nadiya into the camera spot that all are talking about. I sense many arguments between them too.”

A second said: “Poor Nadiya, I get the feeling that Matt Goss is gonna be hard work.”

Matt is celebrating his birthday today! (Credit: BBC)

However, before the show, Matt tweeted he was “proud to announce” his dance partner was the “lovely Nadiya”.

And Nadiya had been as gushing about Matt when they were paired up.

She wrote on her Instagram: “Please let me introduce you – my celebrity partner fabulous @mattgoss What an honour to be the one who will introduce you to an incredible world of dance.

“We gonna have so much fun partner. Let’s do this,” with hands up and dancing emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC1 at 6.30pm on Saturday (October 1).

