Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence on Kai Widdrington romance

Strictly pro Nadia Bychkova has spoken out on her romance with Kai Widdrington.

The 32-year-old had recently split up with her fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot and fellow Strictly pro Kai had been a welcome shoulder to cry on.

Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington look very much together as they leave the Lowry in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova stayed silent on the relationship

Kai, 26, had just reached the final with his dance partner, TV presenter AJ Odudu.

He only joined the show in 2021 and it was his first final.

But when the Kai and Nadiya set out on the Strictly Live Tour word soon spread that romance was blossoming.

They had until now kept silent on the rumours especially since Nadiya’s return to Slovenia in February.

It then appeared to be a rekindling of her relationship with Matija.

She has a five-year-old daughter, Mila, with the footballer who plays for Slovenian club ND Primorje.

But since then Kai and Nadiya have been spotted shopping together, walking hand-in-hand through an airport and sharing a kiss at a charity ball.

Strictly’s professional pair Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington perform on BBC’s The One Show (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly’s Nadiya feels relaxed with Kai Widdrington

Ukranian-born Nadiya told Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “We’ve been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now.”

She went on: “It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time.

“But we’re getting to know more and more about each other. He’s kind, compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

Strictly Professionals Nadiya and Kai leave the first night of the tour in Manchester today (Credit: Splash)

When she first joined the show long separations from Matija, who she lived with in Slovenia, led to a breakdown in their relationship.

She went on talk about fears for family living in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine.