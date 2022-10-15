Strictly: Hamza Yassin gets highest score of series as fans make same complaint about Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly star Hamza Yassin got the highest score of the series so far on the show tonight (October 15).

Hamza and professional partner Jowita Przystal danced a salsa and, as host Tess Daly declared, “blew the roof off the ballroom”.

The judges loved it, with Craig Revel Horwood admitting it was “amazing”.

However, not amazing enough for the 10 paddle, it seems…

Strictly: Hamza Yassin gets 39 for his salsa

The Strictly Come Dancing judges loved Hamza’s performance.

All four of them raved about the salsa, including Craig.

However, while Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke awarded Hamza a 10, Craig didn’t.

And his nine prompted complaints from viewers.

Even Specsavers got involved on Twitter and told him: “Call us, Craig.”

Fans react to Hamza’s high score

The score of 39 was the highest of the series so far.

And fans were thrilled for Hamza – with some calling for the BBC to “hand him the glitter ball right now”.

“Hamza and Jowita just blew the roof off. The best salsa imaginable,” said one.

“WHAT IS GOING ON TONIGHT. Everyone is so GOOD,” said another after Hamza’s high scoring performance.

“Hamza. What just happened????? That lift. That dance. That score,” said another.

“OMG HAMZA, THE BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN,” declared another.

“Just give Hamza the glitterball trophy now,” insisted another.

The lifts were Hamza’s first of the series and he smashed them (Credit: BBC)

Complaints about Craig flood in

However, others were left annoyed that it wasn’t a 40 – and made the same complaint about Craig.

“A 9 from Craig!?!?? Honestly that was undermarked,” said one.

“Craig that’s a 10!!” declared another.

“Ahh he should’ve got 40!” said another disappointed viewer.

“I know it is only Week 4 but that really should have been 40. Just BRILLIANT!!!!!!” said another.

“He literally deserved 40, boo to you Craig,” another declared.

“@CraigRevHorwood said it was A-MA-ZING and gave a 9!! Has he lost his number 10 paddle?” another asked.

“Should’ve been a 40! It was incredible!” another declared.

Strictly leaderboard

While Hamza and Jowita topped the leaderboard, the queen of the viewers’ heart on Saturday night was Jayde Adams.

She delivered an emotional performance to The Wind Beneath My Wings in memory of her late sister.

And, speaking to Claudia Winkleman after her dance, Jayde broke down in tears, prompting viewers at home to admit they were doing the same.

Actor Will Mellor also worried fans after his appearance on the show tonight.

He’s been sick this week and viewers suggested that perhaps he should’ve been given a bye and allowed to miss a week and rest at home.

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday (October 16) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

