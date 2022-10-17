Strictly star Helen Skelton has been dealt a blow as she’s been warned of an ‘early exit’ from the competition.

This comes despite yet another impressive performance over the weekend, which saw her and Gorka Marquez score 29 points.

Helen and Gorka could face an early exit (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Helen Skelton facing an early exit?

According to a body language expert, Helen may not make it all the way to the final.

This is despite her and Gorka’s bond strengthening following Gorka’s kind words about his dance partner.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “Helen definitely found her groove this week.”

“Even though she is deeply experienced with over 20 years of broadcasting, we have to remember that this process is nerve-wracking and can often take a few weeks for a contestant to feel totally at ease,” he continued.

He then went on to say that her body language showed that she was slightly more confident and ready to give a “strong” performance.

“The two were in total synchronisation and moved as one body, which was obviously reflected in the judges’ responses,” he said.

“Although I do not feel Helen will make it all the way through to the final, she has a few weeks left to go before we see her depart,” he added.

Helen and Gorka’s bond has strengthened (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Helen Skelton has her true feelings revealed

On Saturday’s show, Gorka paid gushing tribute to Helen, branding her an “inspiration” and an “amazing mum”.

Earlier today (Monday, October 17), Darren spoke about how Helen and Gorka’s partnership has strengthened.

Darren said: “I feel Helen and Gorka have found a new higher level of rapport for each other.

“It’s clear he has helped Helen regain her sense of personal power and confidence that she appeared to be lacking during the early stages of this year’s competition.”

He then went on to say that the way Helen rested her head on Gorka’s shoulder showed she is “comfortable” and feels safe around him.

“It’s obvious these two have gained a much deeper connection compared to previous weeks,” he continued.

“They are now displaying a fantastic friendship that I believe will last for many years.”

Tyler and Dianne will go far, according to the body language expert (Credit: BBC)

How will the other stars fare?

Elsewhere in his analysis, Darren said that Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will go far in this series.

“The pair appear to be very comfortable around each other, which indicates a deep rapport,” he said.

“This level of connection and special way of communicating has definitely enabled them to get further in the competition.”

Darren also believes Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will go far.

“Ellie is definitely a wildcard in the competition and has a positive attitude to match. I feel she could well indeed find herself in the final,” he said.

Read more: Strictly 2022: Bookies announce joint favourites to exit this weekend which will leave fans gutted

Strictly continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.40pm on Saturday, October 22.

Do you agree with the comments? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix!