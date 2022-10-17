Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ‘true feelings’ over Gorka’s ‘public declaration’ revealed

Strictly star Helen Skelton looked surprised by Gorka Marquez on Saturday’s show when he made a public declaration of support for the star.

Now, Helen‘s true feelings over Gorka’s heartwarming words have been revealed by a body language expert.

Gorka had some touching words for Helen (Credit: BBC)

Gorka’s sweet words for Strictly star Helen Skelton

During Saturday’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, Gorka had some truly touching words for his dance partner.

Following their dance, Gorka branded Helen “inspirational” and an “amazing mum”.

“Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time,” Gorka said.

“And I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful, or good enough or anything but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you,” he continued.

“You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

As Helen’s fellow contestants applauded, Helen jumped on the table and struck a pose. She then shared a hug with her dance partner.

Viewers at home loved the sweet moment. “If I couldn’t love Gorka more… basically gave the middle finger to Helen’s ex and rightly so,” one viewer tweeted.

“Love how Gorka called out Helen’s ex. Well done that man,” another said.

Helen’s true feelings regarding Gorka’s kind words have been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Helen Skelton has true feelings revealed

Now, Helen’s true feelings over Gorka’s gushing words have been revealed.

Speaking to ED! on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke about how Gorka’s kind “public declaration” has strengthened his and Helen’s bond even further.

“How someone is feeling and the emotions they are experiencing can affect a person’s ability to connect with another person or group or in this case perform in front of an audience,” Darren said.

He continued, saying: “With all eyes on her, we have seen Helen struggle with her nerves and confidence since making her Strictly debut and it’s fair to say her relationship with partner Gorka took a while to get off the ground.

“However, I feel Helen and Gorka have found a new higher level of rapport for each other.”

Gorka’s words went down a treat with viewers (Credit: BBC)

Helen and Gorka’s bond strengthens

Darren then continued, saying: “It’s clear he has helped Helen regain her sense of personal power and confidence that she appeared to be lacking during the early stages of this year’s competition.”

During Gorka’s speech, Helen was seen putting her head on his shoulder.

The body language expert then explained that when Helen did this, it shows that she feels “comfortable” and “safe” around him.

“She looks to him for reassurance and sees him as a calming presence,” he continued.

Darren then went on to say that Gorka is naturally a very supportive and empathetic person.

“It’s obvious these two have gained a much deeper connection compared to previous weeks,” he continued.

“They also aren’t afraid to be open with their growing connection and it’s clear the bond they have built is more than just a professional working relationship,” he said.

“They are now displaying a fantastic friendship that I believe will last for many years.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 22 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

