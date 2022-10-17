Strictly 2022 stars James Bye and Jayde Adams have been delivered a blow ahead of Week 5.

Although neither ended up in this weekend’s dreaded dance-off, it’s predicted they will next week.

Jayde broke viewers’ hearts as she dedicated her dance to her late sister, scoring 31 points. James, meanwhile, earned 32 points for his quickstep.

However, bookmakers BetVictor have named James and partner Amy Dowden and Jayde and partner Karen Hauer as joint favourites to leave this coming weekend.

James and Amy are joint favourites to exit the competition in Week 5 – but will the bookies be right? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: Joint favourites to leave announced

James and Jayde are favourites to leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend (October 23) with odds of 9/4.

Ellie Taylor is next with odds of 5/1 and Tony Adams is the fourth least popular contestant with punters, with odds of 11/2 on him leaving this weekend.

Kym Marsh – who was in the dance-off last weekend – is 8/1 to leave, followed by Fleur East with odds of 16/1.

Ellie Simmonds appears to be sitting pretty – she’s 25/1 to go this weekend so is surely a dead cert to stay.

Molly Rainford looks set to stick around, with odds of her being eliminated sitting at 50/1.

I will cry if Jayde and Karen go next!

Helen Skelton (66/1) and Hamza Yassin (80/1) are rank outsiders to leave in Week 5.

BetVictor’s Sam Boswell explained: “The market predicted right last week as Matt Goss was eliminated, after a shock dance-off with Kym Marsh who is now 8/1 to be next eliminated.

“Now James Bye and Jayde Adams are joint favourites to be next eliminated at 9/4, with Ellie Taylor behind them.”

It looks unlikely that Ellie Simmonds will be leaving next weekend (Credit: BBC)

‘Protect Jayde at all costs’

It’s pretty fair to say fans of the show really don’t want the bookies to be right.

One said: “I will cry if Jayde and Karen go next! They are ACE!!!!!!! Surely Tony or Ellie will go next?????”

“Jayde needs to be protected at all costs,” said another fan of the comic.

Others are looking forward to EastEnders star James dance with Amy to the soap’s theme tune.

“It’ll be iconic,” declared one James fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Week 5 songs and dances revealed

Yes, the songs and dances for next weekend are in and James is dancing the foxtrot to the EastEnders theme tune – Julia’s Theme.

Jayde and Karen, meanwhile, are dancing the Charleston to Victoria Wood’s The Ballad Of Barry and Freda.

The BBC revealed: “This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing celebrates 100 years of the BBC.

“The show will open with an epic group number that see the Strictly professionals and judges gate crash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.

“Plus, for the first time ever, our couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.

“It promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and dance.”

Read more: Bookies reveal favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

So who do you think will go? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.