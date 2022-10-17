Strictly stars dealt blow as bookies reveal favourite to win 2022 series

Strictly star Hamza Yassin is now the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s competition, it has been revealed.

Bookmakers believe that the Cbeebies star will win the Glitterball trophy later this year after yet another outstanding performance on Saturday (October 15).

Hamza and Jowita scored 39 points out of a possible 40 on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza bookies favourite to win

On Saturday night, Hamza and Jowita Przystal performed a Salsa to the tune of Ecuador by Sash.

They scored an immensely impressive 39 points out of a possible 40.

It was only Craig Revel Horwood who didn’t give them a 10 on the night.

Following this incredible result, Hamza and Jowita have become the bookies’ favourites to win the whole competition!

Tony Kenny, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Hamza Yassin’s Salsa routine on Saturday night certainly captured the imagination of the public, and we’ve since received a lot of support for him to go on and win the show.”

However, he dealt a blow to fellow contestants saying the pair “will definitely take some beating”.

Tony added: “His and Jowita Przystał’s new odds of 2/1 to win the series certainly reflects the jaw-dropping routine we witnessed on the weekend and the duo will definitely take some beating.”

Hamza is now the bookies favourite to win the competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza 2/1 to win

However, as Tony goes on to say, it’s still very early days in the competition.

There is still plenty of time for things to change between now and the final week.

“We nonetheless expect to see some more twists and turns before a definitive favourite can be identified, with Will Mellor, Tyler West and Helen Skelton all still in with a shout,” he said.

According to William Hill, Will Mellor currently stands at 3/1 to win the show.

Tyler, who is paired up with Dianne Buswell, is at 4/1 to walk away with the Glitterball trophy.

Helen Skelton is also 4/1 to emerge victorious too.

Meanwhile, former Britain’s Got Talent star Molly Rainford is at 5/1.

It’s not looking good for Ellie Taylor, James Bye, and Jayde Adams though. They’re all currently at 100/1 to win.

Viewers had the same complaint to make about Craig (Credit: BBC)

Viewers make same complaint about Craig Revel Horwood

On Saturday, Hamza and Jowita picked up 39 points out of a possible 40, with only Craig not giving them a 10.

This was despite him confessing that their performance was “amazing”.

His scoring wound some viewers up, with many taking to Twitter to slam the 57-year-old.

Even Specsavers got involved, telling the judge, tweeting: “Call us, Craig.”

“A 9 from Craig!?!?? Honestly that was undermarked,” one viewer ranted.

“He literally deserved 40, boo to you Craig,” another said.

“@CraigRevHorwood said it was A-MA-ZING and gave a 9!! Has he lost his number 10 paddle?” a third wrote.

Other viewers took to Twitter to simply praise Hamza and Jowita’s performance.

“Hamza and Jowita just blew the roof off. The best salsa imaginable,” one viewer wrote.

“Just give Hamza the glitterball trophy now,” another urged.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 22 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

