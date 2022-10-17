In the latest Strictly news, pro dancer Graziano Di Prima has shared his “heartbreak” with fans.

Graziano and celebrity partner Kym Marsh were in this weekend’s dance-off alongside Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova.

And, although Graziano and Kym were saved, it appears it was bittersweet for the Italian pro.

Kym and Graziano were up against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Graziano shares ‘heartbreak’

Posting on social media after the results show aired, Graziano shared his “heartbreak” over the dance-off.

He said: “What a heartbreaking dance-off to win tonight.

We will only grow from this experience and try to be better for you next week.

“Matt and Nadiya, you have been amazing, you are gorgeous people and we will miss you enormously.”

Graziano then thanked fans for supporting himself and Kym on their Strictly Come Dancing journey.

“Thank you so much to everyone supporting #teammarshiano on our journey. We are having the most incredible fun and continue to be inspired by your support,” Graz said.

He then made his vow in the wake of being in the dance-off.

“It is such an enormous pleasure to explore the dances week by week and to entertain you.

“Please continue your love and support – we are endlessly grateful and truly humbled.”

The only way is up?

Kym and Graziano danced an energetic samba on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to save them from the dreaded dance-off.

However, according to one body language expert last week, it might not be the last time the pair find themselves in the bottom two.

“Kym and Graziano are a very strong couple. The pair also have a fantastically deep connection, which could almost be compared to that of a brother and sister,” said body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair.

However, their close bond may not take them all the way to the final.

According to Darren, Kym’s “high standards” for herself could eventually start to “work against” her in the competition as the series progresses.

Kym and Graziano found themselves in the Strictly dance-off over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Remembering baby Archie

It’s been a difficult week for Kym as she remembered son Archie during Baby Loss Awareness Day.

Kym gave birth to Archie, her son with Jamie Lomas, prematurely.

And, as a result, he sadly did not survive.

Posting on social media last week, Kym paid tribute to her little boy.

Revealing she’d be lighting a candle in his memory, Kym said: “Archie, I promise to always do you proud. In our hearts and our voices your name and memory will live on.

“We love you always and forever,” she added.

