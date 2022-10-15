Strictly star Jayde Adams broke down in tears on Saturday night’s (October 15) show.

Jayde and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer danced the American smooth to Bette Midler’s Wind Beneath My Wings.

And, ahead of the performance, Jayde revealed that it was a very special song for her and her family.

Jayde performed to Wind Beneath My Wings in memory of her sister Jenna (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jayde Adams dances the American smooth

In the VT leading up to the performance, Jayde spoke about her late sister Jenna.

“She was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago.

I didn’t just lose a sister, I lost a best friend and a dance partner.

“This song is very special to me and my family and I really hope that I can do it justice this week,” she concluded.

What happened to Jayde’s sister?

In 2005, Jenna suffered a seizure indicating that something was seriously wrong.

When Jenna had a biopsy, doctors discovered she had a brain tumour and cut more than half of the growth out.

The operation changed Jenna, but she survived for another six years – and she was even able to get married.

Tragically, though, Jenna died in 2011 of the brain tumour.

Speaking exclusively to ED! ahead of her time on Strictly, Jayde revealed just how much her sister meant to her.

“The last time I danced was actually with my sister,” she said, revealing how poignant her appearance on the BBC dance show would be.

Jayde was consoled by Karen Hauer as she spoke about her sister (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jayde breaks down on the show

Jayde’s dance touched the judges, with both Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas appearing emotional.

Claudia Winkleman told Jayde that her sister Jenna would’ve been so proud of her American smooth.

The comedian then revealed some of her sister’s last words and broke down in tears.

As Karen hugged her, Jayde admitted: “Something she said to my mum before she died was: ‘Do you think people will forget me?’ And you just said her name,” she said to Claudia.

“I feel so lucky that I get to do this. So many people lose people and grief is so difficult and so personal.

“To be able to keep the promise that we made her, that we won’t forget her, is the most incredible gift that people can give me or my family.”

Fans react

Jayde’s performance and her interview after her dance moved viewers at home to tears, too.

“Jayde and Karen’s dance made me cry. Are all the judges crying too?” asked one.

“If I could I would climb through the screen and give you a massive hug. That was very very special,” said another.

“Well done @jaydeadams for talking about your sister with Claudia. That was such a strong thing to do,” another commented.

“Sat here sobbing,” another admitted.

“Jayde Adams just made me sob my heart out,” said another.

“Oh my god, I’m in tears, love Bette Milder, love that song, loved the dance, love #jaydeadams,” another concluded.

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday (October 16) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

