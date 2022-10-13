Giovanni Pernice has addressed the rumours that he’s going to quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Reports had claimed that the Italian pro was unhappy at being ‘wasted’ during this series, after lasting just three weeks.

Giovanni exited the BBC dancing show on Sunday night with radio presenter Richie Anderson, following their Samba to Hakuna Matata.

The pair were voted out as the judges opted to save Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

After his elimination, reports suggested that Giovanni wanted off the show – having won the Glitterball trophy last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Is Giovanni Pernice leaving Strictly?

A source had told The Sun: “He’d [Giovanni] started talking about leaving Strictly, but going out before the show had barely begun was the final nail in the coffin for him.”

However, yesterday (October 12) the professional dancer broke his silence on the claims he ‘wants to quit’.

Giovanni took to his Instagram Stories to share a news headline, which read: “Giovanni threatens to quit show after being ‘wasted’ this series.”

Quick to deny this, Giovanni added: “LOL [laughing face emojis] I’m not going anywhere!!!”

Gio’s Strictly journey

The 32-year-old first joined Strictly back in 2015, reaching the final with Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote.

He later made it into the final for the second time with TV icon Debbie McGee in 2017 and again a year later with Steps singer Faye Tozer.

But it was last year when Gio finally won the prestigious Glitterball trophy with the show’s first-ever deaf competitor, EastEnders actress Rose.

Unfortunately, the Italian dancer and Richie became the second couple to be eliminated from this series.

Giovanni ‘showed a different side’ last weekend

It comes as Giovanni ‘showed off a different side’ during Strictly last weekend.

According to a body language expert, Italian dancer Giovanni felt ‘let down’ during the show.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren Stanton said: “Richie and Giovanni failed to show any developments in their relationship or a deepening in rapport this week – mainly due to their heavy costumes.

“Giovanni also seemed a little flat in his energy and facial expressions whilst being marked by the judges.

“I formed the impression he was not as happy as usual with their performance. However he did make the effort to reassure Richie.

“I think at the time they were getting feedback, Giovanni was clearly worried about facing the dance-off. Or indeed getting voted off by the public.”

Stanton added: “This is a very different side of Giovanni that we have seen in comparison to previous years.

“His body language usually comes across as genuine and clear in his support.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 15 from 6:30pm.

