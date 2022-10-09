Strictly has delivered its first controversial results of the series as week three saw last year’s winner Giovanni Pernice and his celebrity partner Richie Anderson sent home.

They faced previous favourite Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola in the dance off.

Richie and Giovanni were a shock early exit (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Richie and Giovanni are sent home

After opening Saturday night’s show with a divisive routine to Hakuna Matata dressed as Timon and Pumbaa, Gio and Richie found themselves in the dangerous middle of the leaderboard.

Fans were furious with the show for dressing them in such outfits and hit out on Twitter.

After landing in the dance off, Richie and Giovanni performed again. Fleur also danced her American Smooth to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid again.

It was then up to judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas to decide who went home.

Craig chose to save Fleur and Vito. He said: “I would like to save the most accomplished technician and that is Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse also went for Fleur and Vito.

Motsi said: “I think it’s heartbreaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke agreed with his fellow judges, adding: “Well I thought that was a well danced dance off.

“I thought both couples performed well. I thought one couple was a bit more sure footed about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry about what they were doing. So the couple I would like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

That meant Fleur and Vito were definitely safe, but Shirley revealed she disagreed with her fellow judges.

Shirley said: “Well with the two couples the public put in the bottom two I would have saved Richie and Giovanni.”

Richie and Giovanni were kind to each other (Credit: BBC)

What did Richie say about his time on Strictly?

Richie was gracious in defeat.

He told Tess: “Do you know what as a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of.

“Being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show. The people behind the scenes in hair, make up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody.

“I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day.

“Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that.

“I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience. I love you so much.”

It had been heavily rumoured Giovanni and Richie had not got on, something Gio had rubbished on It Takes Two.

And after their elimination Gio told him it was “an honour” to have danced with him.

He said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing. You really are a superfan.

“And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.

“It’s been a shame it’s been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever.

“Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Giovanni spun Richie around for their last dance (Credit: BBC)

Fans threaten to switch off

Strictly fans reacted to the news on Twitter with anger.

In fact, some even said they were planning on switch Strictly off – for good!

One declared: “I am so cross with this result. Not watching any more.”

“So shocked,” said another. “Didn’t see that coming.”

A third said: “I’m extremely disappointed that Giovanni and Richie have been eliminated. Just like last year when we saw a softer side to Giovanni, this year we were seeing a less serious more fun side.

“It was nice not to have the usual ‘innuendo’ surrounding him,” said another.

“Has #Giovanni ever been voted off so early in the competition?” another asked.

“Absolutely rubbish – switching off,” said another.

“Absolutely OUTRAGED,” another declared.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.

