Giovanni Pernice issues plea to Strictly fans as he breaks silence on ‘feud’ rumours with Richie

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has denied claims of a feud with his dancing partner Richie Anderson.

It’s only been a week since the BBC competition began, but the duo have already faced suggestions they haven’t bonded.

Appearing on spin-off It Takes Two on Wednesday (September 28) alongside host Janette Manrara, Giovanni combatted the rumours head-on.

Giovanni Pernice denies Strictly ‘feud’ claims

Turning to look straight into the camera, he told BBC viewers: “There is no problem between us, we are having a good time. Forget about what you’re writing, it’s not true.”

“They are in love everybody,” added Janette.

His comments come following rumours swirling that the duo had been butting heads during rehearsals.

It’s Giovanni’s first same-sex pairing on the show.

When asked if he would be approaching the dances differently, Giovanni confessed that he doesn’t see this year as any different.

“The plans are the same, I have to teach Richie how to dance, that’s the point of the show,” he said.

“I think the structure of the couple would be different but I like to keep secrets,” he added, not wanting to give away too much information on his plans.

Strictly pair ‘haven’t clicked’

Earlier this week, sources claimed that Giovanni has struggled to “click” with Richie.

One told The Sun: “The pair haven’t clicked. Richie is so swept up by the whole experience that he is talking 100 words a minute, and it can be hard for Giovanni.

“He has told pals that Richie talks instead of listening during training, and it is frustrating.”

However, they added: “Giovanni thinks Richie has real potential in the competition.”

Despite the rumours, Richie gushed about Giovanni after their first dance last weekend.

“A moment I’ll never forget and so lucky I got to share it with @pernicegiovann1.Thank you Gio for being the best teacher over the past fortnight. Plenty of feedback from the judges to take on board, can’t wait to get back in the training room,” he said on Instagram.

The duo are the second all-male partnership to appear on the show after Johannes Radebe and baking star John Whaite.

This year’s show also features same-sex duo Jayde Adams paired with Karen Hauer.

Richie Anderson reveals Strictly nickname

Meanwhile, on The One Show, Richie opened up about what he’s been struggling with during rehearsals.

They revealed they call themselves team Pesto Pasta as Richie struggled with the cha-cha-cha.

“I was struggling with the cha cha cha steps because it starts on a two,” revealed Richie.

“Richie kept getting the steps wrong,” replied Gio.

“He told me that when he teaches his kids, who are two, he tells them it’s ‘Pesto Pasta cha cha cha’,” laughed Richie. “I was like, ‘That actually works’, and it became our thing!”

