Strictly Come Dancing ‘dealt blow following first live show of 2022 series’

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has reportedly been dealt a blow after the first live show of the series.

The ballroom dancing competition aired last night (September 24) with a stunning live show – but it hasn’t appeared to delight some viewers.

Strictly 2022 failed to beat last year’s ratings, reports claim (Credit: BBC)

In fact the show was watched by an average of 6.8 million viewers, reports claim.

That reportedly represents a huge drop on last year’s first live show’s 7.9 million viewers.

And worst still the show’s launch episode, airing on Friday night, was seen by even fewer.

According to reports, it attracted an average of just 5.4 million viewers – peaking at 5.6 million.

In contrast, last year’s launch was seen by seven million viewers with a peak of 7.3m.

Of course the launch show this year was pushed back following the death of the Queen.

Strictly 2022 first live show ratings revealed

Originally it was due to air on September 17 but was pushed back by almost a week because of the monarch’s passing.

Instead it aired just a day before the first live show.

A rep for BBC had no comment when approached by ED!.

The live show itself kicked off with two surprising tops on the leaderboard.

Former Coronation Street star Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin found themselves at joint top on the board.

The ex Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star performed a jive to Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca with his partner Nancy Xu.

They both managed to pull in 34 points from the judges.

Meanwhile former Britain’s Got Talent star Molly Rainford and new Strictly professional Carlos Gu managed to come in in third place.

Despite the rating reports, it seems many viewers loved having the show back on their screens.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were wowed by Will’s first performance last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly returns to BBC One

One person said on Twitter: “Strictly – it’s BACK, thank goodness!!! And once again I LOVE it!! Keep dancing!”

Another wrote: “So happy #Strictly is back – was a wonderful show! Love the new dancers!”

A third quipped: “Love that #Strictly is back! Can’t wait to get annoyed when someone rubbish but popular stays for weeks and weeks and someone brilliant gets kicked out at week 4.”

Read more: Strictly fans stunned by Kaye Adams’ dramatic transformation: ‘Did not recognised you!’

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Love how #Strictly is back to normal. Audience, couples all together upstairs… I love it. Will be forever grateful for it keeping going despite the pandemic, bloody hell.”

A fifth gushed: “I love that #Strictly is back. Always manages to make me a little teary! The most joyous show on TV.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, spin-off show It Takes Two will begin on BBC Two, Monday September 26 at 6:30pm.

What did you think of Strictly’s return this weekend? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!