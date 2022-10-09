Strictly Come Dancing: Kym Marsh’s appearance leaves fans all making the same comparison

Kym Marsh performed a stunning Charleston on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite the judges being wowed by her performance, and Kym herself admitting she loved it, viewers at home were struck by something other than her dance skills.

Kym wore a red wig for the number and likened herself to Cilla Black.

However, fans at home noticed an uncanny resemblance with another famous face.

They all said she looked like late Loose Woman star Lynda Bellingham.

Kym’s routine from Sweet Charity stunned the Strictly judges (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh lookalike

After her performance which was dubbed her ‘best dance’ by judge Anton Du Beke, Kym joked to Claudia: “I loved every second, even though I look like Cilla Black.”

She then did a Cilla impression saying: “Surprise, surprise, everyone.”

But it wasn’t Cilla Black that fans were comparing her to.

“Kym’s wig is giving me Cilla and Lynda Bellingham. ICONS ONLY,” wrote one.

“Kym thought she looked like Cilla, but I’m actually getting Lynda Bellingham,” said another.

A third agreed: “Kym Marsh is giving a young Lynda Bellingham.”

“Kym Marsh looks so much like Lynda Bellingham!” said someone else.

A fifth added: “Kym Marsh looks like Lynda Bellingham and I’m so here for it.”

“Am I going mad or did she reaaaaally look like Lynda Bellingham with that wig?” asked someone else.

Lynda took part in the show herself in 2009. She was eliminated in week four and according to her husband in his book about the star, she didn’t enjoy her time in the competition.

Lynda died of cancer aged 66 in 2014.

Lynda Bellingham was a much-loved Loose Woman (Credit: ITV)

Kym Marsh finds her feet on Strictly

Prior to the performance host Tess Daly spoke to Kym Marsh’s daughter, Emilie Cunliffe.

Emilie revealed her mum had been struggling with nerves, but had finally started to find her confidence

“It’s been so exciting, especially watching her confidence grow. She really really has struggled for the first two weeks nerves-wise and getting to grips with everything.

“But this week she texted me and said she was really enjoying it.”

Emilie continued: “She’s done us all so so proud, she really has, and I think this week she will absolutely smash it.”

And with all the judges commenting it was “brilliant” and her “best dance” yet, she really did.

Kym scored her first nines from Motsi and Anton, plus a seven and an eight from Craig and Shirley making her total 33.

Along with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima Kym found herself in third place on the leadboard, just pipped by Tyler West and Dianne Buswell whose Charleston scored the first 10s of the series.

Meanwhile, Tony Adams and Katya Jones were at the bottom of the leaderboard after a Full Monty themed cha cha.

Emilie is proud of her mum (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results

The results show will be aired tonight on BBC One (Sunday October 9) where the bottom two couples will be announced.

They will then dance off with the judges choosing who to save and who to send home.

The Strictly spoiler has already been leaked, however, with furious fans unhappy over the result.

They have all said they’re shocked at the bottom two – who shall remain nameless here – and can’t believe who went home.

Is Kym safe after her epic performance?

Who will be eliminated?

Find out tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.