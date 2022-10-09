Strictly Come Dancing spoiler: Furious fans left ‘gobsmacked’ as result is leaked again

The Strictly Come Dancing spoiler has left fans completely stunned after the result of the vote off was leaked again.

Following Saturday’s Movie Night theme, two unlucky couples found themselves in the bottom two.

Although the episode featuring the results will not be aired until tonight (Sunday October 10), the spoiler has been leaked again on social media.,

Viewers searching out the Strictly spoiler hashtag were shocked to find out the bottom two – and also who went home.

The couples all looked amazing for Strictly’s Movie Night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler leaked

Entertainment Daily will not reveal the outcome here, but the source is reportedly an “audience mole”.

It’s fair to say the result of the dance-off has left fans shocked.

“I’m speechless honestly,” wrote one.

“Woahhhh wasn’t expecting that,” cried another.

A third said: “If that’s correct I’m gobsmacked!!!”

“Wow, not what I was expecting,” agreed someone else.

“Wasn’t expecting that! That said, the right person from the two went,” shared another.

Someone else was not happy: “My god that bottom two is wrong.”

“Wow that’s a shocking one!” said yet one more.

And a further commenter said: “Did not see that one coming!”

Who did the judges send home? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing last night

During the show’s Movie Week, the performers put on some epic displays with some amazing costumes and make-up.

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson opened the show dressed as Timon and Pumba from the Lion King!

Meanwhile, James Bye and Amy Dowden danced a cha cha to a song from Guardians of the Galaxy and Amy was completely covered in green body paint!

Tony Adams and Katya Jones danced to a song from The Full Monty with Tony stripping down to sparkly red shorts!

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer embodied Flashdance with their routine.

Meanwhile Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and her partner Nikita Kuzmin glammed up for their quickstep to a song from The Artist.

Last week’s bottom two survivors Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova took on Tom Cruise with a Top Gun: Maverick themed number.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe became Cher doing the cha cha to the Shoop Shoop Song.

And Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez were Danny and Sandy from Grease with a Viennese Waltz.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu set the dancerfloor on fire with their American Smooth from Dirty Dancing.

Meanwhile, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell‘s Charleston received the first 10s of the series.

Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima also wowed with a Charleston, but Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal‘s Jurassic Park themed rumba left the judges wanting.

Molly Rainsford and Fleur East were told they’d performed their best dances yet.

But who will be in the bottom two?

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice shares ‘absolutely amazing’ news

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.