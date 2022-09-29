Richie Anderson: Strictly star’s parents, partner and partnership with Giovanni revealed

Strictly has welcomed Richie Anderson among the dancing celebrity ranks this series.

The BBC presenter is a confirmed and dedicated Strictly Come Dancing devotee who has previously appeared on It Takes Two.

However, Richie is taking his fandom to the next level this year as he busts out the big moves alongside the rest of the 2022 line-up while millions watch on!

Want to know more about Richie Anderson? Then read on for answers to the most searched-for questions posed about him.

Richie Anderson on taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

A thrilled Richie declared signing up for the show was “a dream come true”.

And this certainly looked to be true when he strutted his stuff to Wham!’s I’m Your Man in week one with partner Giovanni Pernice.

“Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism,” he said.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership. It is so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Are Richie and Giovanni pals?

Rumours have been rife about friction between the pair, with Giovanni said to be frustrated by Richie’s lack of listening.

However, on It Takes Two the pair ruled out rumours of a rift.

Speaking directly into the camera, the pro dancer said: “There is no problem between us, we are having a good time. Forget about what you’re writing, it’s not true.

What age is Richie Anderson?

Richie was born in October 1987.

This means Richie is currently 34 – and should celebrate his birthday on the show, all being well!

Where is Richie Anderson from?

Richie hails from Smethwick, a town in Sandwell in the West Midlands.

He’s a supporter of West Bromwich Albion football club and was previously a Sunday League footballer himself.

He played for Coombs Wood FC, which is based in Halesowen in Rowley Regis.

Where does Richie Anderson live?

Richie now lives in Northamptonshire.

He lives in the market town of Daventry.

What is Richie Anderson famous for?

Richie Anderson began his radio career at Radio WM. As well as presenting his own Saturday show between 2015 and 2020, he was also a match day reporter known as ‘Roaming Richie’.

In 2018 his moving report for The One Show about coming out to his footy teammates garnered Richie lots of attention… and an RTS award.

And in 2019 Richie became the weekday mornings travel news reporter for BBC Radio 2.

His Black Country tones are present during Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show and also Ken Bruce’s mid-morning show.

Viewers may also recognise Richie from his appearances on the likes of House of Games and The Weakest Link, too.

Richie Anderson on Radio 2 and beyond on the BBC

As well as hosting the travel bulletins on Radio 2, Richie has also presented his own shows.

These include the Girl Bands v Boy Bands interview series with pop legends. Richie was part of BBC Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge in 2021.

And in May 2002 he covered the Eurovision Song Contest from Turin in Italy.

He has appeared several times on the box as a reporter for The One Show.

And Richie was also memorable presence as he presented BBC One’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee alongside Roman Kemp.

Richie Anderson and Children in Need

Richie has completed a number of challenges for Children in Need to help raise funds for the charity drive.

These include a 250-mile bike ride and taking part in a 24 hour karaoke marathon.

Richie got involved after visiting West Midlands bereavement charity Edward’s Trust and Sandwell Young Carers. He also met children on a sickle cell ward.

Richie said at the time: “The bike ride was particularly tough. It sent me on a roller coaster. I cried about 85 times, but it was those charities and those children that kept me going.”

He also joined fellow Radio 2 presenters Jo Whiley and Kate Bottley to take part in Sport Relief in 2020, taking on three triathlons in three days.

Richie Anderson on ‘coming out’ film

Richie’s short film showing him telling his fellow Coombs Wood FC players about his sexuality won an RTS award.

He reflected: “I’ve always played football, but I’ve actually left teams and moved on in the past when I thought team mates might suspect I was gay. So this was a big deal for me.”

“I’m so proud of it,” Richie continued.

“The response has been amazing and if it makes even one person feel like it’s going to be okay then it’s worth it.”

Is Richie Anderson married? Who is his partner?

According to reports, Richie has been in a relationship with boyfriend Dean Eagles for a decade.

Richie has previously shared several photos of them together on his Instagram account @iamrichieanderson.

Among them are holiday snaps uploaded in July taking in Spain, Italy and the Mediterranean.

Richie captioned the images: “The most special (early*) 10-year anniversary celebrations with my @deanoeagles.

“Our first-ever cruise and what a way to do it on the beautiful @celebritycruisesuk.”

Who are Richie Anderson’s mother and father? Is he close with his parents?

While we’re unsure of Richie’s parents’ names, one thing’s for sure, they’ve helped make him the man he is today.

Reports suggest that he’s close with both his parents, who offered support over his sexuality.

Richie has himself commented on the “realness” of his upbringing and credits this with his strong work ethic.

He has said: “Dad fixes windows and doors and Mum works in a cash and carry. They’ve both been key workers and gave me my work ethic.”

