Strictly hunk Giovanni Pernice has shared some “absolutely amazing” news with fans.

The Italian dancer took to his Instagram Stories earlier today (October 8).

Of course, later on tonight, Giovanni will take part in Strictly Come Dancing‘s Movie Week alongside his partner Richie Anderson.

And Giovanni has revealed the pair have some extra-special backing ahead of their performance.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice was thrilled with his good luck message (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice shares ‘amazing’ news

Ahead of their performance tonight, Giovanni shared a good luck message on Instagram.

And he said the video was “absolutely amazing”.

Of course, the boys are dancing a sexy samba to Hakuna Matata from Disney movie The Lion King.

And, before Giovanni and Richie set foot on the Strictly dance floor, two of the stars from the stage musical adaptation sent their best wishes.

Pro dancer Giovanni admitted that he was absolutely thrilled.

“Hello. Timon and Pumbaa here,” the video started.

“And from everybody here at Disney’s The Lion King, we want to wish Giovanni and Richie good luck and hakuna matata for their Strictly performance tonight,” the pair continued.

They then added: “And we have no worries that you’re going to smash it.”

The musical’s stars ended the clip by telling the pair to “keep dancing”.

Resharing the clip, Giovanni said: “That’s absolutely amazing! Thank you guys! Loved it!

“Hakuna matata and see you soon!”

Timon and Pumbaa wished the duo luck (Credit: Instagram)

The sexiest warthog ever?

Earlier this week, Giovanni and Richie appeared on It Takes Two to discuss their upcoming samba.

Gio said: “This is the first time on Strictly that we will be dressing as Timon and Pumbaa.

“We will have fun but we want to show improvement. I call it iconic. Samba is difficult, we tried today a little bit,” he admitted.

This is the first time on Strictly that we will be dressing as Timon and Pumbaa.

Richie then added: “Growing up in Birmingham we didn’t do a lot of Samba. I can do the feet and that’s it. Gio wants to make it technical but he won’t let me cut corners.”

Towards the end of the chat, host Rylan Clark said to Richie: “Gio’s going to be dressed as a lion, we’re all very happy.”

However, Richie revealed: “No, he’s a warthog.”

Giovanni hit back: “I’m Pumbaa!”

“Oh you’re Pumbaa?” Rylan replied. “Thats a whole different dream.”

We’re 100% sure he’ll be the sexiest warthog the world has ever seen!

Richie and Giovanni dazzled with their quickstep last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Last week on Strictly, Giovanni and Richie impressed the judges with their brilliant quickstep.

They wore sequinned tailcoats and the impressive routine saw them top the Week Two leaderboard.

Will they do the same this week?

Tune in to find out!

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One tonight (October 8) at 6.30pm.

Read more: BBC hits back at claims fan favourite has been axed from show

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.