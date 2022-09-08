Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2022: How old is Ellie Simmonds?

As Ellie Simmonds joins Strictly Come Dancing 2022, the Paralympic should be a recognisable to everyone.

But beyond her swimming success, what else is there to know about her? Read on to find out all about her career and family as she becomes part of the Strictly Come Dancing 22 contestants line-up

Ellie Simmonds OBE will compete on Strictly this year! (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ellie Simmonds?

Ellie Simmonds is a five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster.

Swimming from the age of four at age 13 she was the youngest athlete at the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

She competed in the 50m, 100m and 400m freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 200m Individual Medley and won two gold medals: in the 100m and 400m freestyle events.

She continued her success at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, winning gold for the 400m freestyle, in which she took five seconds off the World Record time.

Two days later, Ellie won gold in the 200m Individual Medley, breaking the World Record that she had set in the qualifying round that morning!

Once again, in the 2016 Summer Olympics, Ellie defended her gold medal for the 200m, setting a new world record, the first below three minutes.

Ellie also won a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle at the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

On top of this, she has won 10 gold World Championship titles.

Last year, Ellie announced her retirement after competing at the Tokyo Games.

In 2008, Ellie won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

In the 2009 New Year Honours, she was awarded an MBE by the Queen and at 14 years old, she became the youngest person ever to have received this honour.

She was then elevated to OBE for services to Paralympic sport in 2013.

Ellie is now making documentaries on disabilities (Credit: BBC)

What is Ellie Simmonds doing now?

After retiring from competitive swimming, Ellie has gone on to present for BBC Sport, most recently for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In her BBC documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism? she investigated a new controversial drug which pledged to make children with dwarfism grow to a more average height.

She is set to explore disability and adoption in a recently announced ITV film.

Ellie Simmonds is from the Midlands (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Where is Ellie Simmonds from and what age is she?

Ellie Simmonds was born in Walsall in the Midlands and grew up in nearby Aldridge.

At age 11, Ellie and her mother moved to Swansea to take advantage of the city’s world-class swimming pool.

She attended Loughborough University, studying Psychology.

She currently resides in London.

Ellie Simmonds was born on 11 November 1994, making her 27 years old.

Does Ellie Simmonds have any siblings?

Ellie has three sisters and one brother – Pauline, Georgiana, Katie and Steven.

There are more than 20 years between Ellie and some of her siblings, and she told the Guardian: “I was always trying to copy them because I thought they were cool.”

She adds she is closest to her sister Katie who is only five years older than her, and only has achondroplasia.

Ellie Simmonds has four gold medals to her name (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: What condition does Ellie Simmonds have?

Ellie Simmonds has achondroplasia, a genetic condition which causes the features of dwarfism. Those with the condition typically have short arms and legs but a typically sized torso.

Those affected have an average height of 4ft, and Ellie shares in this, being 4ft on the nose herself.

In her documentary on dwarfism, Ellie said she’d “keep her life exactly the same” even though she had the option to change.

Who is Ellie Simmonds’ partner?

Ellie remains pretty private about her personal life, but it appears she does not have a partner and is single.

Ellie is reportedly one of the highest earning Paralympic athletes (Credit: Youtube/Channel 4)

How much is Strictly Come Dancing Contestant Ellie Simmonds worth?

This is all very much up to speculation, but the site ABTC claims that Ellie Simmonds is worth a whopping $23 USD, around £19 million GBP.

Ellie received big sponsorships from the likes of Adidas, BMW and Cadbury following her gold medal wins, which could explain how she racked up her fortune!

Is Ellie Simmonds on Instagram?

She sure is – using the handle elliesimmonds.

Ellie posts regularly, about swimming, her holidays, fun stuff – and of course Strictly Come Dancing now.

Last month she excitedly shared a picture of herself posing in front of her Strictly dressing gown.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday, September 10.

