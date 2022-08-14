Strictly fans confused as BBC announces shock new 2022 contestant

Strictly Come Dancing fans are confused after the BBC made a shock announcement about the cast for this series.

A BBC social media account shared a supposed new contestant for the 2022 series.

✨ "Oh! What's occurring?" Nessa is bringing Barry Island to the ballroom as the 20th celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly 2022. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/JCf3VCNQja pic.twitter.com/1YnDTExane — BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 12, 2022

The announcement revealed that fictional Nessa from Gavin and Stacey would be appearing on the dance show.

BBC Three posted: “Oh! What’s occurring? Nessa is bringing Barry Island to the ballroom as the 20th celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly 2022.”

The post included a picture of beloved character, who is played by Ruth Jones in Gavin and Stacey.

It caused widespread confusion and excitement from Strictly fans.

While some fans spotted the joke, others were duped by it and couldn’t wait to share their joy.

One follower eagerly replied: “OMG, can’t wait.”

A second said: “Excited much. I alway watch Strictly but this just made it more exciting to watch.”

Another said: “I mean that’s BLOODY AMAZING.”

However sadly the BBC account later admitted it was a prank.

Part of it included a link about Nessa’s appearance on Strictly – instead that took fans to Gavin and Stacey’s iPlayer page.

It later replied to its original tweet, tagging the official Strictly Come Dancing account: “Sorry @bbcpress and @bbcstrictly our hand slipped.”

Ruth Jones, who co-created and wrote Gavin & Stacey with James Corden, tweeted laughing face emojis at the tweet.

Kym Marsh leads the Strictly 2022 line up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 full cast revealed

Strictly bosses have already announced the full list of 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s series.

Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Will Mellor lead the way with EastEnders actor James Bye also appearing.

Music icon Matt Goss and footballing legend Tony Adams have also signed up.

Countryfile host Helen Skelton is also taking part as well as wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

X Factor star Fleur East, singer Molly Rainford and comedian Ellie Taylor have also been announced.

They join DJ Tyler West, athlete Ellie Simmonds, comedian Jayde Adams, presenter Richie Anderson and Loose Women star Kaye Adams.

