Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2022: Who is Ellie Taylor’s husband?

Ellie Taylor has been announced as a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contest, who is she and why do you recognise her?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ellie Taylor, as she becomes a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants line-up…

Ellie Taylor will compete on Strictly Come Dancing this year! (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ellie Taylor?

Ellie Taylor is a comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor.

Originally beginning her career in modelling, she was spotted by a model agency scout while interning for FHM magazine and signed with ISIS Models.

Ellie decided to quit modelling over pressure over her weight, so she began working on corporate events but in her mid-twenties, Taylor began doing stand-up comedy.

Taylor was discovered on the ITV series Show Me the Funny, an X Factor-style contest for aspiring stand-up comedians.

In 2014, she performed her debut show Elliementary at the Laughing Horse as part of the Edinburgh free fringe programme.

In 2015, she made her debut in the 14th series of BBC’s Mock the Week and appeared in every series until the 18th.

Ellie Taylor appears regularly on the Mash Report (Credit: BBC)

From 2017, she began appearing as a regular on the BBC satirical comedy sketch series The Mash Report, appearing as Susan, a newsreader.

A clip of her performance later went viral, after it was posted across social media by musician Madonna!

Ellie has been a regular on the BBC TV stand-up-comedy programme Live at the Apollo, both as a featured act and as a host.

Ellie Taylor has also been a guest on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Pointless Celebrities, Insert Name Here, QI, The Last Leg and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Her forthcoming projects include two brand-new formats as she presents You Won’t Believe This for Channel 4 and co-hosts Cheat alongside Danny Dyer, which is coming soon to Netflix.

Where is she from and how old is she?

Ellie was born in Brentwood, Essex on November 28 1983, making her 38.

The star studied English literature at the University of York where she a part of the Drama society.

Who is Ellie Taylor’s husband?

Ellie married her longterm boyfriend Phil Black in 2014.

Phil Black is an Australian reporter, for CNN International. Most recently he has reported the news from the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year, often from close to the conflict.

Does Ellie Taylor have children?

She and Phil couple welcomed daughter, Valentina Black, in November 2018.

Ellie has spoken openly about her struggle with with post-natal depression after Valentina arrived, revealing: “There were days where I thought I had lost myself forever. It felt like my life was haunted.

“The scariest place I’ve ever known was my bedroom at night when it was just me and the baby when you feel like you’re the only person awake in the whole wide world.”

Ellie Taylor used to model before starting stand-up comedy (Credit: Splashimages.com)

How tall is Ellie Taylor?

The comedian and actress stands tall at 5ft and 11 inches.

She tells the Evening Standard: “I was always the tallest, I was five foot seven when I finished junior school.”

Ellie Taylor plays Sassy in Ted Lasso (Credit: Apple TV)

Who does Ellie Taylor in Ted Lasso?

Ellie Taylor’s TV credits don’t end at panel shows – she’s also been acting since 2013.

Her first role was in the Chris O’Dowd series Family Tree.

But her first big acting gig was as Poppy in the Comedy Central series Brotherhood.

She also starred as Christina in the Disney series The Lodge.

Ellie also had a starring role in the ITV comedy series Plebs.

And fans of the popular Apple+ series Ted Lasso will recognise her as Flo ‘Sassy’ Collins in the series, which she will return to in the upcoming third series.

She’s also set to star in the FX series Belated.

Ellie Taylor and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

The Strictly hopeful is a patron of Ehlers-Danlos Support UK, leading some people to wonder if she has EDS herself.

Ellie does not have the connective tissue disorder that she but one of her friends does. She decided to support the charity after seeing the struggles her friend endures due to EDS.

The talent performer released her book on motherhood earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ellie Taylor’s book

Ellie released her book on motherhood, My Child and Other Mistakes: How to ruin your life in the best way possible earlier this year.

The book was released with great reviews which praised Ellie’s honesty about motherhood and being a woman.

A blurb for the book reads “she writes candidly about her own personal experience exploring the decision to have a baby when she doesn’t even like them”.

Ellie Taylor and Late Night Mash

Ellie also appears on Late Night Mash, on Dave – an iteration of BBC2’s The Mash Report.

The satirical political comedy show was cancelled by the BBC in 2021, but fans were delighted when it was picked up by UKTV.

She is still playing newsreader Susan.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this Autumn.

