Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2022: Is Jayde Adams related to Kaye Adams?

Jayde Adams is utterly thrilled about her place on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The Bristolian comic is a self-confessed Strictly superfan who has appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two several times.

But now she will be taking to the BBC dance floor herself as she joins the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants line-up.

Here are answers to questions people are already asking about Jayde.

Jayde Adams has appeared on It Takes Two three times since 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams on taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

‘Superfan’ may be actually wildly underplaying Jayde’s dedication to the show.

She makes out as if her life and professional ambitions have been influenced by the series for nearly two decades.

Upon signing up, Jayde explained: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years.

“I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.”

Crikey. Full marks for passion already!

Strictly 2022 star Jayde Adams in full flow during a stand-up performance (Credit: YouTube)

How old is Jayde Adams? How tall is she?

Jayde was born in November 1984. That means she is currently 37 years old.

When it comes to her height, reports claim that Jayde is 6ft 1in.

However, pictures of her standing alongside The Chase star Jenny Ryan – who is 5ft 6in – show the ladies are pretty much the same height.

Does Jayde Adams have a partner? Is she married? Who is Rich Wilson?

Jayde is not married.

She has been linked with comedian Rich Wilson since 2017 but their current relationship status is unknown.

They have previously collaborated with one another on tours and podcasts.

What has Jayde Adams been in on TV?

Viewers might recognise her from her role as Julie in recent Stephen Merchant sitcom The Outlaws.

She is also known for playing Leanne in Alma’s Not Normal and fronted a We Are England documentary about her home town.

And Jayde has also popped up on telly screens in The Great British Menu, Pointless Celebrities, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Taskmaster and House of Games.

Among her other TV credits are Channel 4’s Snackmasters, which she hosts, and Netflix food show Crazy Delicious.

What shows do you recognise Jayde from? (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams on tour

Jayde has been a stand-up comic for over a decade.

She most recently performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her show Men, I Can Save You.

One critic described the five-star show as “celebrating how to have a grown-up relationship with yourself before you can have one with somebody else”.

Among Jayde’s comedy accolades are a 2014 Funny Women award. She was also nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Serious Black Jumper is another of Jayde’s live sets and is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

What happened when Jayde Adams was on the Off Menu podcast?

Jayde appeared on the Off Menu podcast with Ed Gamble and James Acaster in November 2020.

To date, she gas been the only guest to have been ejected from the podcast’s Dream Restaurant.

Jayde won a 2014 Funny Women award (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams as Adele

After studying drama at the University of Glamorgan, Jayde moved to London – and performed as an Adele impersonator on the drag scene.

In 2015 she was invited, along with several other Adele impersonators, to take part in a BBC show.

However Jayde reportedly walked out, saying she thought it was going to be a reality show.

And because she withdrew she missed out on meeting the actual Adele as part of a TV prank!

Jayde’s comedy career began in 2011 (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Jayde Adams’ sister?

Jayde has previously revealed how she started performing stand-up in 2011 following the death of her sister Jenna Adams.

Jenna sadly passed away due an inoperable brain tumour.

Jayde told the Guardian in December 2021: “I’d never tried stand-up, but when Jenna was ill I started to become aware that I could do it.

“After her surgery, I was in the hospital with my family, who were all looking really sad while Jenna was in bed. When they popped out to speak to the doctor, Jenna grabbed my hand – quite aggressively, I’ll be honest – and said: ‘Can you start making everyone laugh? They’re all looking at me like I’m about to die and it’s doing my nut in.’

I started making jokes. And I haven’t stopped since.

“So that’s what I did. I started making jokes. And I haven’t stopped since.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayde Adams (@msjaydeadams)

Can Jayde Adams dance?

Jayde has recently teased Instagram fans with a clip of her shimmying. She joked in the post’s caption: “Warming up for my show tonight or training for Strictly?”

The bookies have Jayde as a bit of an outsider at the moment, given odds of 16/1.

But she does have a history of dancing – even if it isn’t clear to what level of achievement.

Indeed, as a child she danced with her sister in freestyle disco competitions while on holiday.

And she is also said to have danced competitively for 13 years at her aunt’s dance school in Bristol.

Jayde Adams is a Strictly superfan (Credit: BBC)

Are Jayde Adams and Kaye Adams related?

No, the ladies aren’t related.

Neither is she related to footballer Tony Adams, who’s also taking part this year!

When he joined the line-up, Jayde commented on the official BBC post and said: “Daddy?”

Sharing a picture of herself with Kaye at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Jayde joked: “Love a little family reunion with #Strictly Mummy @kayeadams during my #edfringe run.

“Can’t wait to be reunited with Daddy @TonyAdams.”

