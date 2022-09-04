Anton Du Beke and Bruno Tonioli
Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke reveals truth behind Bruno feud rumours

Anton is on the judging panel again this year

By Carena Crawford

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has revealed the truth behind rumours of a feud with Bruno Tonioli.

It was confirmed in May that Bruno’s judging slot on Strictly will once again be filled by Anton in 2022.

Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas on the Strictly red carpet
Bruno has not appeared on Strictly since 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly this year?

The Italian judge is unable to commute due to his Dancing With The Stars commitments in the US.

Anton first filled in in 2021, however is taking over the role again this year.

Speaking to MailOnline last month, 66-year-old Bruno admitted: “No one knows what’s going to happen in the future. But at the moment I do the American show but I can’t do the travel. It is impossible.”

Bruno also congratulated Anton: “He’s very good because he’s done it his way and the only way to make it work is to make it yours. Forget whoever did it before you and that is why he’s done a very good job.”

But after Anton’s initial appointment in 2021, Bruno joked in an interview with The Sun On Sunday: “Good for him, he needs the money,” sparking rumours of a feud between the two.

However, Anton has now said in his own interview with The Sun that he had no hard feelings over the remark at all.

“I think he was just mucking around,” he said. “I can imagine him saying it.”

“It looked more punchy than it was. So I didn’t get the hump over it at all. It actually made me laugh.”

Anton Du Beke in Strictly promo shot
Anton Du Beke will return to the judging panel this year (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke hasn’t spoken to Bruno

Returning judge Anton did admit, however, that he hasn’t actually spoken to Bruno since it was revealed he was once again taking Bruno’s place.

“I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to any of the judges.

“It was all down to circumstance really. The situation with flying still isn’t ideal — we all know how many flights are being cancelled — and Bruno said to the BBC, ‘Listen, I can’t do both shows. Thank you very much and good luck’.”

Anton has been nominated at this year’s National Television Awards in the Talent Show Judge category.

He is up against David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul.

The nomination more than justifies his place on the Strictly judging panel, but the dancer insists he didn’t need it to.

“I wasn’t an imposter,” he said.

“But I was thrilled people liked what I did.”

Read more: Frankie Bridge admits ‘biggest regret’ over Strictly stint

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday September 17 on BBC One.

