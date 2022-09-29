Strictly: Will Mellor’s wife, age, net worth and Line Of Duty role revealed

Strictly star Will Mellor became an early favourite after his stand-out week one performance left him top of the leaderboard.

The sitcom and Coronation Street star is one of British TV’s most recognisable faces.

But now Will’s testing himself against the rest of the Strictly 2022 line-up.

Will he be able to swap his Two Pints for a tango? His Packet of Crisps for paso dobles? The bookies reckon so, rating Will as the 6/4 favourite to win.

And so, with Will expected to be part of the competition for a while, here are the answers to questions being asked about him.

Will Mellor is well chuffed (Credit: YouTube)

Will Mellor on being in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Broadchurch and No Offence actor Will Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

It’s totally out of my comfort zone.

Will has also said he was motivated to sign up after losing his dad Bill to cancer in 2020.

He explained during a BBC Breakfast appearance: “I just thought from then I’ve just got to grab life and I’ve got to do things and I’ve got to create new memories and my mindset changed, and that’s sort of one of the reasons why.”

Let’s dance! Will Mellor strikes a pose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does he have a wife? Who is Strictly star Will Mellor married to?

Will Mellor is indeed married, and his wife is Michelle McSween.

They first met in 1999 when they both starred in stage musical Oh! What A Night.

Will and Michelle wed in 2007, at a grand manor house in Warwickshire.

The couple also share two children, son Jayden and daughter Renee.

Will has previously revealed he insisted he and Michelle were both completely sure they wanted to be married before he proposed.

And so, when it came to getting down on one knee, Will decided on making his intentions known when they visited her parents in Grenada at Christmas.

Recalling how he took Michelle out on a boat to propose, Will told the Mirror in November 2007: “I took some music and played our song and with the sun setting behind us on the ocean, I knelt down and asked her to be my wife.

“It was very romantic and I admit I did get a bit teary, I don’t know why. I thought it was the woman who was supposed to cry but in this case it was me.

“I think the occasion hit me all at once because it was just so right and exactly how I’d imagined it would be.”

Will Mellor is a dad of two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Will Mellor’s height? How tall is he?

Will is thought to be around 1.8m tall.

This would make his height about 5ft 10in tall.

How old is Will Mellor? What is his age?

Will was born in April 1976, which makes him 46 years old.

Where is Strictly star Will Mellor from?

The hunky actor was born in Bredbury, Greater Manchester.

He lives in Cheshire now and often shares pictures of his home on social media.

In character as the dangerous Harvey in Corrie (Credit: YouTube)

Is Will Mellor in Coronation Street?

Will’s initial stint as violent drug dealer Harvey Gaskell concluded in October 2021. He was a character in Weatherfield for over six months, debuting in March 2021.

However, Harvey will soon be seen once again on the ITV soap.

It hasn’t been revealed yet how Harvey will return but the Metro reports that hints will be seen on screen in the coming weeks.

Could Harvey escape prison again?

Was Strictly star Will Mellor in EastEnders?

Will did indeed once turn up in Walford, too. He played womanising Warren Stamp in three episodes in May 2007.

His salesman character assaulted Booty Salon worker Preeti Choraria while they were on a date.

The next day Warren drugged Carly Wicks’ drink as they went on a date. However, Carly was rescued by Sean Slater, who saw Warren off.

Will Mellor as Gaz, right, in a scene from Two Pints of Lager with co-star Ralf Little (Credit: BBC)

Are Will Mellor and Ralf Little friends?

It has been 16 years since Ralf‘s character Johnny departed Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. And it has been 11 years since the sitcom finished its nine series run. But indications are that the two former co-stars are still pals.

They’ve co-hosted a podcast together since April 2020, and have even taken it out for a live tour.

Among one of the most infamous tales that has emerged from the podcast concerned the time Will accidentally put down someone else’s cat after mistaking the animal for his own pet.

What happened between Will Mellor and Sheridan Smith?

Two Pints fans regularly call for the series to be revived. But in early 2020, Will revealed he hadn’t spoken to his former co-star for a while.

He claimed during a podcast appearance: “Sheridan just won’t talk about it. She’s not spoken to me in over three years now. It’s like she just won’t pick up the phone about it. There is just no point in going down that route.

“I don’t know what happened, we last spoke about three, maybe four years ago and since then she won’t reply to my calls or text messages at all.

“I wanted to be there but she’s just not interested so there is no point in going there. We can’t get a Two Pints reunion together without her.”

His TV breakthrough as an adult came as Jambo in Hollyoaks (Credit: YouTube)

When was Will Mellor in Hollyoaks?

Who could forget Will as Jambo?!

Jambo debuted for the Channel 4 soap in October 1995 and was a a regular until 1998. The laddish character departed for Anglesey after Dawn Cunningham died due to leukemia.

Will made a further brief cameo as laddish Jambo during a Hollyoaks Christmas special in 2004.

Remember Will Mellor in Line of Duty? (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Will Mellor play in Line of Duty?

Will played PC Rod Kennedy in series three of Line of Duty.

The firearms officer character was blackmailed into corroborating Sgt Danny Waldron’s version of events after he shot a suspect.

Does Strictly star Will Mellor have siblings?

Will has previously opened up about losing his older sister Joanne due to heart failure in 2012. As well as Joanne, Will has three other sisters.

He told the Mirror following a 2013 inquest into her passing that “everything revolved around Joanne” in his family.

Reflecting on his family’s loss on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Will spoke about his grief.

Will said: “I went a bit downhill, and I drank too much. I got into gambling a bit and just chasing highs as you do, you know? I was a bit depressed, and I didn’t know it.”

Could Will Mellor go all the way in Strictly this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Will Mellor related to Kay Mellor?

Despite sharing the same surname, and his appearing in her TV drama Children’s Ward, Will is not thought to be related to late scriptwriter Kay Mellor.

What is Strictly star Will Mellor’s net worth?

According to reports, Will is worth around £7 million.

We’re not sure that’s entirely accurate, but he certainly has fingers in a lot of pies!

