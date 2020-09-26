Will Mellor, the former Hollyoaks and Two Pints Of Lager star, has admitted he once put down someone else’s cat by mistake.

The actor, 44, opened up about the harrowing incident on the podcast Two Pints With Will And Ralph.

What happened with Will Mellor and his cat?

He started the story by saying that his Bengal cat Leo had been missing for eight months.

It was then his neighbour brought around a cat that they thought was Leo.

“I get a knock on the door, ‘We’ve got your cat’,” he said.

“It was haggard. He had something wrong with his throat.”

He continued: “So I took him to the vet, and they said, ‘He’s got throat cancer, got it really bad. We advise you put him down’.

“I thought, my daughter’s going to be upset. So I brought him home, let them have one more day with the cat, taking pictures with him, saying goodbye to him.

Anyway, a month goes by and then the buzzer goes. ‘We’ve got your cat, it’s been run over.’

“On the day, I was so upset they put me in the relatives’ room. It was terrible, I was so emotional. After, we buy a cheap urn for the ashes and put it on the side.

“Anyway, a month goes by and then the buzzer goes. ‘We’ve got your cat, it’s been run over’. It was someone else’s cat. I’ve put down someone else’s cat!”

Will’s sadness at his father’s passing

Will has had to deal with a lot during lockdown. Back in April, his father died from cancer.

Afterwards, a tearful Will took to Instagram to relay the news to his followers.

Describing it as “the worst week of my life”, he went on to to say in a video that he was “really close” to his dad.

He explained: “Under the circumstances, it was really hard because I couldn’t even go and hug him.

“The last time I saw him, I obviously wanted to get a hold of him but I couldn’t and he passed away before I got the chance to do that.

