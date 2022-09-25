Strictly star Will Mellor wowed both viewers and the judges last night with his first live performance.

So much so that many viewers are already predicting that he’ll win the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Will and his professional partner Nancy Xu danced the Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin.

Strictly fans were wowed by Will Mellor’s first performance last night (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly Come Dancing

The judges were stunned by the week one performance and awarded Coronation Street actor Will with rather high marks.

Motsi Mabuse said: “I’m happy, I’m happy, I’m happy, I’m happy! Will, where did the hips come from?

“You surprised me. I’m speechless. That was fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas told Will: “Everything was coordinated, I loved it. Well done.”

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor performed the Jive last night (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke was also wowed by the performance as he told Will: “Honestly, that was so brilliant!

“You looked like you have been dancing that routine for about 18 months. You owned it so well.

“It was absolutely amazing.”

Finally, Craig Revel Horwood said: “It lacked retraction unfortunately. You know what, I loved it!”

Will and Nancy then received their scores and they were left in tears.

The judges scored Will very highly during the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Craig and Shirley both gave the pair an eight while Motsi and Anton gave them a nine, meaning they scored 34 out of 40.

However, Will was shocked by the scoring.

He exclaimed: “What?! What?!”

I think Will is gonna win! Calling it early this year.

He then sent a message to his mum who was watching as he said: “Mum, I just hope I did you proud. This is for you and my dad.”

It wasn’t just the judges who were amazed by Will’s first performance.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts and many have already called for him to win.

Will Mellor became emotional after the judges’ scoring last night (Credit: BBC)

Who do fans think is going to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

One person said on Twitter: “I think Will Mellor is going to win #Strictly.”

In addition, another wrote: “Okay Will Mellor’s gonna win #Strictly.”

After that, a third added: “I think Will is gonna win! Calling it early this year.”

Meanwhile, one tweeted: “So Will Mellor’s going to win this year then… #Strictly.”

Others were busy gushing over his performance as one said: “I had a feeling Will Mellor would be good but I did NOT expect it to be THAT AMAZING!! Wow wow wow.”

Another added: “Wow. Will Mellor. That was unexpectedly fantastic.”

Strictly returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

