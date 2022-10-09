Giovanni Pernice leaves Strictly fans all saying the same thing as they slam the show

Giovanni Pernice left Strictly Come Dancing fans rather hot under the collar last night – in more ways than one!

Gio and his celebrtiy partner, Richie Anderson, took on The Lion King for their Movie Week performance.

However, their outfits for the samba routine left viewers feeling uncomfortable. They hit out at the show for ‘doing Giovanni dirty’.

Despite this, they all declared Giovanni was still ‘hot’ no matter what he wore!

Giovanni looked hot in more ways than one! (Credit: BBC)

What did Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson wear on Strictly?

It was Movie Night on Saturday (October 8) and Giovannia and Richie opened the show.

They were dancing a samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King. Of course, the song is infamously sung by meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa in the film and the costume department really stuck to the brief!

Richie was dressed in a meerkat onesie, meanwhile, poor Gio was in a warthog outfit complete with fake padding for his stomach and bottom and a giant head with horns!

It was quite the sight when dancing the samba with those hip rolls!

But if anyone could pull it off, then Giovanni Pernice could!

He still looked good! (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Giovanni Pernice’s costume

Viewers watching at home weren’t impressed with the performance overall.

They lashed out at the show with one saying: “What is that monstrosity of an outfit?! For what they have done to Giovanni, I will never forgive them.”

“What the [bleep] have they done to poor Giovanni? I mean fair play for being able to dance in a fat suit. Costume department have done Richie and Giovanni dirty tonight. Can’t we do away with ridiculous outfits like this? It makes the whole dance look like a joke,” pleaded someone else.

Another agreed: “I can’t believe they’ve made Giovanni, aka one of the sexiest men alive, dress as a [bleep] warthog.”

“I can’t cope with this cringe factor tonight. Giovanni deserves better than this. Genuinely awful,” said another.

However, most fans, with whom Gio is hugely popular, all said they still loved him no matter what he was dressed as!

“To much faffing around in the Samba and Giovanni in that outfit it looks awful but he’s so sexy he could wear a bin bag and still look smoking hot,” wrote one.

Others offered to help Gio get changed!

Giovanni is still boiling in his costume. I’m here if he needs exiting from it 😍#Strictly pic.twitter.com/zK5P7L8yNl — Vee🐝 (@veefeeley) October 8, 2022

“I would like to offer Giovanni my services to assist him in changing out of that costume,” added a second.

Someone else said: “We all still fancying Giovanni, even as a warthog? No, just me?”

“Giovanni is dressed as Pumbaa and still fit, THIS is what I pay my licence fee for,” added one more.

“I bloody love Giovanni. Poor guy is literally dressed as a wart hog and he still dances like that,” praised another.

A further commenter said: “HOW IS GIOVANNI STILL ATTRACTIVE DRESSED AS A WARTHOG?”

“Still fancy Giovanni even when he’s dressed like THAT. Poor guy,” agreed another.

Richie’s costume was a little less sweaty looking! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler leaked

After some big performances last night, the results will be aired tonight on BBC One. One couple will go home.

Although the spoiler has now been leaked online – and fans aren’t happy.

It was a high-scoring evening who will be in the bottom two?

Will last week’s surviving couple, Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova be safe this week?

Or are they facing elimination again?

And who will the judges pick to send home tonight?

Read more: Giovanni Pernice shares ‘absolutely amazing’ news

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

