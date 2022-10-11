Giovanni Pernice’s ‘frustration’ and ‘frostiness’ over Richie partnership in first interview since Strictly exit

Giovanni Pernice has revealed his frustration over his Strictly Come Dancing exit, claims a body language expert.

The dancer appeared on It Takes Two last night alongside his Strictly partner, Richie Anderson.

Richie and Giovanni were eliminated over the weekend after their dance failed to impress the judges.

The pair have been faced with claims that they haven’t been getting on in recent weeks, something that Gio has stringently denied.

However, despite his denial, a body language expert has suggested the dancer has been left “frustrated”.

During their appearance on It Takes Two, body language expert Judi James suggested Giovanni showed signs of “frustration” and “distress”.

Giovanni Pernice showed his ‘frustration’, claims a body language expert (Credit: BBC)

Richie and Giovanni on Strictly: It Takes Two last night

“Giovanni’s body language signals suggested totally understandable distress or frustration and he must surely be wondering why he was given a partnership with so little chemistry or synchronicity,” she told the Mirror.

“He seemed to be fiddling with a ring on that finger. This trait showed whoever is connected with that ring should be a source of comfort and support to him.”

She concluded: “His thumbs were steepled in another gesture of irritation or anxiety. When the chat was finished the two men only performed a rather weak high-five. There were no actual signs of any personal rift. But by Strictly standards the body language looked positively frosty.”

Meanwhile, the latest on Giovanni will likely not help to alleviate the latest fears from fans.

With his exit being so early, some viewers are questioning whether this series could be Gio’s last.

One Strictly fan tweeted this week: “Anyone else think Giovanni is not returning next year?”

Meanwhile, a second concerned viewer agreed, adding: “Yep, after that incredible partnership with Rose [Ayling-Ellis] I think his heart wasn’t in it this year.”

Richie Anderson has insisted that he is grateful for his time on the show (Credit: BBC)

Gio gushes over Richie

Meanwhile, Gio gushed about Richie and said that it was “an honour” to have danced with him when it was revealed they were leaving.

He said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing. You really are a superfan.

“And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you. It’s been a shame it’s been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever.”

“Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie,” he added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.

