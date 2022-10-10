Strictly fans fear Giovanni Pernice will quit the show after he became the second pro to be axed from this year’s series.

Giovanni and Richie Anderson found themselves in the dance-off with Fleur East, and ended up going home as a result.

Many fans weren’t happy with the result, but now some are scared of what it could mean for Giovanni.

With his exit being so early, some viewers are questioning whether this series could be Gio’s last.

Strictly fans share fears over Giovanni exit

After the result was announced, fans took to Twitter to share their heartbreak at the reigning champ’s exit.

And they shared their fears over what it could mean for next year’s show.

One Strictly fan tweeted: “Anyone else think Giovanni is not returning next year?“

“Yep, after that incredible partnership with Rose [Ayling-Ellis] I think his heart wasn’t in it this year,” replied another with the same fear.

“We will have to see until the pro reveal,” said another joining in the discussion.

However, others seemed to think Giovanni’s exit was a good thing for the dancer.

“#Strictly watched this and feels like it was a blessing for Giovanni to go out. Not sure if he and his partner clicked,” wrote one viewer.

A second joked: “Giovanni can’t lose his crown as King of Halloween if he’s not in the Halloween episode.”

While a third added that there is at least one silver lining, saying: “#At least Giovanni can participate in the Christmas special #Strictly.“

Giovanni gushes about partner Richie

Fans had been speculating since week one that Giovanni and Richie hadn’t been getting on.

However, Gio hit back at the claim as he rubbished them on It Takes Two recently.

Following their exit, Gio gushed about Richie and said that it was “an honour” to have danced with him.

He said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing. You really are a superfan.

“And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you. It’s been a shame it’s been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever.

“Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie,” he added.

Richie also praised Giovanni in a heartwarming speech, and labelled the professional dancer as “amazing”.

He gushed: “I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day.

“Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience. I love you so much.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.

