Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice showed off a “different side” at the weekend as he left the competition.

On Sunday night, Giovanni and his celebrity partner Richie Anderson were voted out following their Samba to Hakuna Matata.

However, according to a body language expert, Italian dancer Giovanni felt “let down” during Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend.

Richie and Giovanni left Strictly at the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren Stanton said: “Richie and Giovanni failed to show any developments in their relationship or a deepening in rapport this week – mainly due to their heavy costumes.

“Giovanni also seemed a little flat in his energy and facial expressions whilst being marked by the judges.

“I formed the impression he was not as happy as usual with their performance, however he did make the effort to reassure Richie.

“I think at the time they were getting feedback, Giovanni was clearly worried about facing the dance off or indeed getting voted off by the public.”

Richie and Giovanni were voted off following their Samba performance (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Richie

Stanton added: “This is a very different side of Giovanni that we have seen in comparison to previous years.

“His body language usually comes across as genuine and clear in his support.

“Perhaps he felt Richie had not given his all during the week or generally felt let down at the fact he wasn’t able to demonstrate progress and technical ability in the dance.”

The expert went on to say that he believes Giovanni felt “slightly embarrassed” about being voted off in week two.

He added: “It’s clear being voted off at such an early stage has left him gutted, compared to his success with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year.”

Richie and Giovanni appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC Two)

Last night (October 10), Giovanni and Richie appeared on spin-off It Takes Two to open up about their exit.

Radio presenter Richie became emotional as he spoke about his time on the BBC show.

He said: “We’ve worked hard because before Strictly the only place I danced was in a nightclub and I feel I was brining that same vibe to Strictly.

“So we worked on making me a bit more gracious and a bit more Latin and Ballroom.

“But I totally accept the result on Saturday night, and it is how it is.”

Richie on It Takes Two

He added: “I am so lucky that I got to do Strictly, and I met some amazing people.”

Viewers were gutted to see Richie leave the show and shared their thoughts after his appearance on It Takes Two.

One person said on Twitter: “I’m going to miss them both. Far too early.”

Another wrote: “Richie deserved to be there longer. Will miss him.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Oh man, seeing Richie and Gio on #ItTakesTwo got me all emotional. Just want to give Richie a hug.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 15 from 6:30pm.

