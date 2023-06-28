Susanna Reid fans blast ‘inappropriate’ questions about her appearance: ‘Have some respect’

Susanna Reid fans have blasted “inappropriate” questions about the Good Morning Britain star’s appearance on Instagram where they told others to “have some respect” for her.

Susanna posted a photo on Instagram from the TRIC Awards where she was dressed in a pink dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture. The TV star captioned the post “pink for the win!” as she smiled in a pink dress. But fans hit out at “inappropriate” comments about her appearance.

Susanna Reid fans branded the commenters ‘vile’ (Credit: Youtube)

Susanna Reid fans blast ‘inappropriate’ questions on Instagram

Susanna’s post garnered quite a few inappropriate comments about her body and appearance, forcing other fans to hit out at them. One foul commenter wrote: “She’s 100% got the melons done.” But another commenter replied: “Inappropriate. Have some respect.”

Another improper commenter asked: “Who’s had the girls done?” as other fans told the “vile” commenter to “jog on”. Someone else commented: “Very nice showing the puppies off lol very very nice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)

But many fans made sure to compliment Susanna’s looks, without making inappropriate comments about her body. One person wrote: “Fabulous look! Loving the styling.” A second person added: “You look fabulous. That dress is gorgeous.” Another commenter said: “You’re simply beautiful.”

Susanna has hit out against trolls before (Credit: Cover Images)

Good Morning Britain honoured with an award

While Susanna seemed to ignore the inappropriate comments herself, she did share that Good Morning Britain picked up a trophy at the TRIC Awards. Good Morning Britain won the TRIC Special Award at the ceremony. Susanna posted a photo smiling with the trophy with the caption: “WINNING! Thank you @tricawardsuk & all our viewers.”

While Susanna ignored the comments this time, she hasn’t been afraid to hit out at trolls before. In a recent tweet, she called out a troll who called her a “unit”. Susanna ranted: “In today’s edition of ‘What the Mail says’ we say thank you for the lovely headline & head to the comments where Millwall Tony wins for ‘don’t know what she’s so confident about seeing as she is a unit’. I hope you are as confident about yours as I am about mine.”

Read more: Breastfed children more likely to achieve A-grade GCSEs as GMB viewers fume: ‘Stop shaming mums!’

Are you a fan of Susanna? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.