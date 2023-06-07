Breastfed children more likely to achieve A-grade GCSEs as GMB viewers fume: ‘Stop shaming mums!’

On GMB today, viewers were left fuming as the show discussed the news that breastfed children are “more likely” to bag A-grade GCSEs.

The hit ITV show was back on TV screens on Wednesday (June 7) – with hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid at the helm of the programme. But it appeared the show rubbed viewers up the wrong way when it came to its latest famous and fiery debate.

GMB was back on TV screens on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: ‘Breastfed children get best GCSE exam marks’

It was recently reported that ‘breastfed children get best GCSE exam marks’. What’s more, kids who are breastfed for at least a year ‘are 38% more likely to get As’. This is according to Oxford research.

And the news didn’t go amiss from GMB – who invited Clare Muldoon and Ella Whelan to share their thoughts on the topic. Clare was totally for all the research – claiming “breast is best”. Meanwhile, Ella disagreed and noted how formula milk is fine.

Stop shaming women into breastfeeding. This needs to STOP.

And it’s fair to say the topic got the show’s loyal legion of viewers all riled up.

The topic left GMB viewers fuming (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume over GMB debate

Rushing to Twitter, one person fumed: “What a load of [bleep]! I wasn’t breastfed, I got A*s at GCSE, 4 A Levels, 2:1 at Uni, & can speak 4 languages. As someone who tortured themselves breastfeeding and could only make 3 months, airing this story will be triggering a lot of women’s guilt & affect mental health.”

What a load of twaddle.

Another added: “God I hate these debates! It’s hard enough to be a mum as it is without people shaming others for not breastfeeding!!” The same social media user went on: “Breastfeeding is not best for everybody!! Mums sitting at home now watching this who CAN’T do it will now be feeling rubbish in an already stressed situation!”

What else did viewers say?

“Stop shaming women into breastfeeding. This needs to STOP,” proclaimed a third person. Someone else echoed their thoughts and said: “What if you CAN’T breastfeed! Stop shaming mums for not being able to breastfeed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

“Here you go breast feeding shaming. What a load of twaddle,” penned a fourth viewer.

