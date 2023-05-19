Susanna Reid sneering on GMB
Susanna Reid gloriously owns troll who branded her ‘a unit’

She handled it so well

By Gabrielle Cracknell

GMB host Susanna Reid has given a glorious response to some pretty unpleasant comments she received from trolls.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter yesterday (May 18) to name and shame commenters who had some nasty things to say about her appearance. And she shut them down perfectly!

Susanna Reid

GMB host Susanna Reid gloriously shut down the troll (Credit: Splash News)

Susanna Reid owns troll

Susanna put out a sassy tweet yesterday following some trolling she had received.

The TV star shared an newspaper article that had been written about her after she attended last week’s Buckingham Palace garden party.

The headline gushed: “Susanna Reid looks effortlessly stylish in a pink and red zebra print dress,” and included a stunning photo of Susanna at the bash.

However, it seems the article attracted some haters, who left some unpleasant comments about Susanna in the comments. Susanna did not hold back in shaming one particular troll, who had called her a “unit”.

She tweeted: “In today’s edition of ‘What the Mail says’ we say thank you for the lovely headline & head to the comments where MillwallTony wins for ‘don’t know what she’s so confident about seeing as she is a unit’.”

Susanna added: “I hope you are as confident about yours as I am about mine.”

Susanna Reid

Susanna said she finds hate comments ‘entertaining’ (Credit: ITV)

Susanna’s fans quickly jumped in to support her and praise the way she had dealt with the hate comment.

One person said: “I thought you looked fab… I’m glad you don’t let comments like this get you down.” Someone else told her to: “Keep smiling and rise above them.”

While many urged Susanna not to read comments, she seemed very unfazed about receiving hate and appears to laugh it off. “I take the fact that people take time to comment as a compliment!” she told one person and added to another: “It’s usually the most entertaining part!”

YouTube video player

