Kate Garraway shuts down guests during frank GMB discussion: ‘We have got inappropriate now’

Kate Garraway told a pair of GMB guests off for being “inappropriate” during a frank discussion on the programme today (May 19).

GMB co-hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard led a debate over whether it is appropriate to put kisses at the end of work messages.

The segment followed the news that a woman is suing her boss for sexual harassment for putting kisses at the end of emails.

Kate Garraway shut down guests on Good Morning Britain today as a result of things turning ‘inappropriate’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway shuts down GMB guests today

After polling members of the public, the presenters discussed the matter in the studio. They were joined by DJ Neev Spencer and comedian Sadia Azmat.

All over your body?!

Neev expressed her belief that kisses are unprofessional. She said they are too forward from people in a position of authority. She then added that we should not be sending kisses to people we would not kiss in real life.

On the other side of the debate, Sadia thought they should be encouraged as a friendly gesture. “You have to be able to be comfortable and be yourself at work.” she argued.

Kate told GMB guests “we have got inappropriate now” (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Kate both became concerned during the discussion, admitting that they both consistently put a kiss at the end of all their messages. The two guests continued to squabble over the topic, which suddenly took a bizarre turn.

“But what’s wrong with kisses?” Sadia eventually asked Neev. “I like them all over…”

“All over your body?!” a shocked Neev then asked, to which a giggling Sadia nodded.

“Right, we have got inappropriate now!” Kate said as she quickly stepped in to shut down the saucy conversation.

“I’m going to have to issue an apology to everyone I’ve ever texted or emailed,” she then said as she swiftly concluded to bring the debate to a close.

