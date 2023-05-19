Timing of Ant and Dec quitting ITV show branded ‘suspicious’

After stepping down from Saturday Night Takeaway, could Ant and Dec soon be announced as the new hosts of This Morning? We only ask because a lot of people are commenting on the “suspicious” timing of their announcement last night…

Yesterday (May 18), Ant and Dec announced they would be taking a break from their long-running show Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec have stepped down from presenting Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV has announced (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec taking a break

The nation’s favourite duo shared the news in a video posted to their social media channels. They said that the upcoming series, which will be their 20th, will be their “last for a little while”.

They went on to explain: “The show takes up such a lot of our year, we just feel we need a little bit of a breather and the show is going to take a little bit of a rest.”

A little update on the next series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway… pic.twitter.com/x2fkTYaBnx — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2023

Will Ant and Dec replace Holly and Phil?

However this explanation did not entirely stack up for many fans. Many were quick to speculate about the “suspicious” timing of the announcement, which of course comes in the midst of reported feuds between This Morning co-hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Getting ready to be the new hosts of This Morning boys?

Following the news, many took to social media to speculate over whether Ant and Dec were being lined up to replace them.

Are Ant and Dec the new This Morning hosts? (Credit: ITV)

One replied to the announcement with a hopeful: “This Morning with Ant and Dec?!”

“Timing is suspicious…” someone else speculated followed by an eyes emoji.

Live look at the ITV office after Holly and Phil feud on “This Morning” and Ant and Dec end “Saturday Nighy Takeaway”: pic.twitter.com/bwF5gADw5k — Greg V (@hipsterwannabe) May 19, 2023

Another person claimed: “Summit fishy going on here [sic]. They’re probs This Morning replacements.”

“Getting ready to be the new hosts of This Morning boys?” someone else asked.

Others discussed whether the move could be part of a bigger shake-up at ITV in light of recent drama.

