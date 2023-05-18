Ant and Dec have announced they’re taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway as they want to “pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

The Geordie TV duo have won over audiences for 20 years on the primetime Saturday night show. The show gains millions of viewers each year thanks to their hilarious antics. But after the 20th series next year, the pair will be taking a break.

TV duo Ant and Dec are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec to take ‘pause’ from Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024.”

We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.

In a video shared to their social media pages, Ant said: “We’ve got some news for you. You see, next year, 2024, it will be our 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

A little update on the next series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway… pic.twitter.com/x2fkTYaBnx — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2023

What did Ant and Dec say?

“And we’ve got some very special look-backs planned as well as some very exciting new items.”

Dec added: “And we’ve also decided that our 20th series next year will be our last for a little while. The show takes up such a lot of our year and we just feel we need a little breather and the show is going to take a little bit of a rest.”

Ant then went on, saying viewers still have the 20th series to look forward to next year. Understandably, viewers have started sharing their sadness on Twitter. One person said: “Aww that’s a real shame. But totally understandable.”

Another wrote: “Noooo I’m gutted but you boys do deserve a bit of a break too, can’t wait for series 20 though!”

Dec said the pair look forward to ‘going out with a bang’ (Credit: Splash News)

A third added: “Noooooooo!!! SNT is my favourite show! What will I do with my Saturdays nights.”

Read more: Ant and Dec to land huge daytime role as they’re tipped to replace Phil and Holly on This Morning?

Someone else wrote: “Gutted, was my favourite thing about a Saturday.”

The 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway will return to screens in 2024.

Are you gutted? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.