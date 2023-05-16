Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby could be replaced on This Morning by Geordie duo Ant and Dec, according to bookmakers.

Both Holly and Phil have hit the headlines this past week following reports the former besties have become embroiled in a “rift”. Speculation has been rife over Holly and Phil’s position on This Morning and whether they could end up leaving.

And now, one bookmakers has predicted that Ant and Dec could land the daytime slot if Phil and Holly leave this year.

All eyes were on Holly and Phil when they hosted This Morning on Monday morning (May 15) amid all the reports. The pair never mentioned the claims about their friendship during the episode. But viewers claimed that they clocked the “tension” and cringed at their TV screens.

And if Phil, who has fronted the show for over 20 years, does decide to walk away there are a few fellow celebs that are being tipped to take over.

Who could front This Morning instead of Phil?

According to BoyleSports, the chances of Phillip being replaced by the end of the year have been cut into 5/2 from 5/1. And there’s several names thrown into the ring as to who could step in.

TV legend Dermot O’Leary is the fave to take over the hosting job from Phil. The X Factor alum star has odds of 7/2 to replace Phil. Dermot is a regular on This Morning. He fronts the show every Friday alongside national treasure Alison Hammond. The two are now 7/2 favourites to take over as permanent presenters.

As for Geordie duo Ant and Dec, it appears that might be unlikely. Bookies have odds of 25/1 for the pair to swap Saturday nights for weekday mornings.

Fears for Phillip Schofield amid This Morning scandal

What’s more, it comes after Phil’s pals have reportedly shared their fears for him. According to the Mirror, there are concerns that the story has the potential to damage the This Morning brand. One source alleged: “This Morning’s relationship with its viewers is built on trust. And they have to believe that Holly and Phil’s friendship, and what they’re watching, is real.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly and Phil on the ‘feud’ claims.

