This Morning ‘saviour’ is ‘secret weapon’ that ITV ‘needs to get show back on track’ amid Phil and Holly ‘fallout’

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond is the “secret weapon” that ITV needs to “get the show back on track”, a PR expert has claimed.

The show has been at the centre of speculation recently following claims its main presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have ‘cooled’ their friendship. Neither stars have addressed the reports, but Phil recently called Holly his “rock” and admitted they haven’t had an easy time lately.

Following the reports, some viewers have called for This Morning to make changes to its hosting line-up. Now, a PR expert has suggested there’s one star who could get the show back to how it was.

This Morning on ITV

Andy Barr, PR expert and CEO at www.10yetis.co.uk, told Entertainment Daily!: “It is a car crash right now. ITV is caught in the middle of a ‘feud’ and needs to move quickly and decisively to try and protect not just its reputation, but also its share price.”

Andy added: “Their saviour is waiting in the wings in the form of the amazing Alison Hammond. She could be the secret weapon that ITV needs to get the show back on track.”

There’s been much speculation over the last few days regarding Holly and Phil’s friendship. Phil recently issued an emotional statement about his co-host. He told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

Phil added: “And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

Holly and Phil on This Morning

Meanwhile, Holly hasn’t yet addressed her friendship with Phil or the reports. But the pair are back to normal hosting This Morning this week. On Monday (May 15), viewers had a mixed reaction to Holly and Phil being back after the reports. One person said: “Well This Morning that was the most awkward show I’ve ever watched.”

Another wrote: “You can cut the tension between them with a knife today.”

However, others defended the pair and urged people to stop speculating. One tweeted: “Ah guys leave Phil and Holly alone they are great presenters, I love both hope ITV keep them.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV, Holly and Phil for comment on the reports.

