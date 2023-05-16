Fears for Phillip Schofield as pals claim he’s ‘a shell of himself’ amid This Morning drama

Pals of Phillip Schofield have shared their fears for the This Morning host as the scandal surrounding the star rages on.

Last week, Phil released a statement, breaking his silence on “rift” rumours with co-host Holly Willoughby. The statement is something insiders have alleged made things “a million times worse”.

And, while Phil maintained they’re still “the best of friends”, Holly is allegedly “upset” that she had to find out about his brother’s sex abuse trial from a third party.

Now friends of the veteran TV presenter have claimed that he is “almost a shell of himself” as a result of the furore around him.

Friends of Phillip Schofield have shared their fears for the star as a result of the current This Morning scandal (Credit: ITV)

Fears for Phillip Schofield amid This Morning scandal

According to the Mirror, there are concerns that the story has the potential to damage the This Morning brand. One source alleged: “This Morning’s relationship with its viewers is built on trust, and they have to believe that Holly and Phil’s friendship, and what they’re watching, is real.”

He is becoming increasingly withdrawn and almost a shell of himself. He seems down and spends a lot of time in his dressing room. We’re worried about him.

They went on to speculate that, if viewers are no longer believing that what they’re watching is real, they would have to make a “difficult decision”. And they alleged that this could mean dropping Phil.

As a result of the drama, some colleagues are said to be worried about how the presenter is holding up. One reportedly claimed: “He is becoming increasingly withdrawn and almost a shell of himself. He seems down and spends a lot of time in his dressing room. We’re worried about him.”

Holly and Phil have been subjected to ‘rift’ rumours recently (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil ‘aren’t as chummy as before’

However, others also claimed that, while Phil and Holly “aren’t as chummy as before”, they are still talking off-air. As a result, an insider alleged to the paper: “Yes, they aren’t as chummy as before. But any suggestion they were at loggerheads, not talking off-air, was false.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil for comment on this story.

