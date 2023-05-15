This Morning dealt fresh blow as Phillip Schofield tipped to ‘leave the show by the end of this week’

Phillip Schofield has been tipped to leave This Morning by the end of the week amid reports he and Holly Willoughby have ‘fallen out’.

The pair refused to address doubts over their future during their incredibly awkward and strained return to This Morning today (May 15).

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have reportedly fallen out (Credit: ITV)

It was first reported that there was tension between the pair last week when a source told The Sun that they were “putting on smiles” for the show. Claims of the rift has since seemingly put Phil‘s presenting career on the line – and bookmakers seem to think he will be replaced or leave altogether.

The pair’s reign as the king and queen of daytime TV has seen them haul in 12 National Television Awards. But show staffers allegedly say the pair now do not seem to speak to each other unless on camera.

Schofield’s head is the one that seems to be on the chopping block.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “If the rumours are to be believed then Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s friendship is very much on the rocks. Schofield’s head is the one that seems to be on the chopping block when it comes to the host of This Morning. We make him a 7/4 chance to no longer be the presenter of the ITV show by the end of the week.”

Some celebrity names have since emerged as who could replace Phil if he were to leave his regular This Morning presenting gig.

Dermot O’Leary is one of the favourites to replace Phil on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who will replace Phillip Schofield?

Dermot O’Leary and Vernon Kay remain the 5/2 favourites to replace him if he does leave the role, with Rylan Clark Neal and Andi Peters next best at 5/1. Other celebs that could potentially take on the huge gig include Sean Fletcher at 6/1 and Martin Lewis at 8/1.

Elsewhere, 10/1 says Holly may reunite with her former Ministry of Mayhem co-presenter, Stephen Mulhern. Phil recently reportedly made an extraordinary last-ditch attempt to save his This Morning partnership with Holly Willoughby.

He explained that the last few weeks “haven’t been easy” for them.

Phillip has reportedly hired lawyers as he looks to tough out his This Morning feud (Credit: ITV)

He said: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”

Phillip ‘hires lawyers’

Last night (May 14), the Daily Mail claimed that Phillip had consulted lawyers over the situation. He has also reportedly hired Gordon Smart, an occasional Good Morning Britain host, to manage the crisis and ensure favourable press coverage. Sources then claimed this is a “clear sign” that he is taking the situation “very seriously”. It also shows he is “keen to come out of the situation quickly”.

ED! has contacted Phillip’s reps for comment.

