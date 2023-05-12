Holly Willoughby ‘deeply upset’ amid claims Phillip Schofield didn’t tell her about brother’s sex assault trial

Holly Willoughby is reportedly ‘deeply upset’ amid claims Phillip Schofield didn’t tell her about his brother’s sex assault trial.

Timothy Schofield, 54, was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual offences against a schoolboy in early April.

They included three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Mr Schofield pleaded not guilty at Exeter Crown Court but was convicted on all counts and will be sentenced on May 19.

‘I no longer have a brother’

His elder sibling Phillip, 61, later told Instagram followers after the verdict: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.” Additionally, he did not co-host This Morning alongside Holly as usual while the trial was ongoing.

Instead, viewers of the daytime ITV series saw Alison Hammond fill in from Monday March 27 for a week. She revealed she would be stepping in at the end of the show on the Friday beforehand (March 24). And Holly confirmed Alison would be on all week at the start of the following Monday’s show, explaining: “Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building.”

However, according to a report from MailOnline, his regular presenting partner may not have been informed about the upcoming trial.

Why have Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘fallen out’?

Addressing rumours of a rift in a statement to The Sun last night (Thursday May 11), Phillip denied speculation concerning his and Holly’s personal and professional relationship. Reports earlier this week claimed matters may have “cooled” between them.

However, Phillip has emotionally called Holly his “rock” as he admitted times recently “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

He told The Sun: “We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin.”

However, according to MailOnline, sources have questioned whether Phillip confided in Holly that his brother was facing trial. The news outlet claims Holly’s friends have indicated she was unaware of events until Phillip took leave from This Morning. But Phillip has reportedly suggested this is “categorically untrue”.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have hosted This Morning together since 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Their once super-close friendship is no longer’

An insider is quoted as telling the tabloid site Holly was ‘deeply upset’ to discover what was happening from a third party.

The source alleged: “Holly had to find out from someone else which must have been awful for her. She has been so loyal to him. It has been upsetting for her, they have been pretty inseparable for 14 years.

It has been upsetting for her.

“They have been through so much together, some happy and some really tough. But now their once super-close friendship is no longer.”

MailOnline says a a spokesman for Holly declined to comment when asked if she was kept in the dark over the court case.

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby and This Morning for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

