This Morning viewers ‘spot tension’ between hosts Holly and Phil today amid claims their relationship has ‘cooled’

This Morning today (Thursday, May 11) saw viewers claiming to spot some apparent “tension” between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The alleged tension on set today comes amid reports claiming that the duo’s relationship off-screen has “cooled”.

Is there tension between the duo? (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip’s relationship has ‘cooled’ off screen

Reports have emerged recently that Holly has changed her stance with regard to leaving the show. In the past, Holly has said that she would leave the show if Phillip ever left. However, according to new claims, it seems as though she has changed her stance.

Holly’s stance change has come following their decision to “skip the queue” to see the Queen lying in state, as well as Phillip’s brother’s sex abuse trial. Now, according to sources, Holly and Phillip’s relationship has cooled behind the scenes.

“Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were,” a source alleged to The Sun.

Their relationship has allegedly “cooled” (Credit: ITV)

Tension between Holly and Phillip on This Morning today

The source then alleged: “Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled.”

There are also claims that staff working on the show don’t see Holly and Phillip talking to each other unless they’re on camera.

They then continued. “Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade. Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different,” they then alleged.

Viewers reckon they have spotted some tension between the duo on today’s show.

Viewers spot tension between Phillip and Holly (Credit: ITV)

Viewers spot tension

Some fans of the show speculated that Holly looked like she didn’t want to be there today. They also accused the 42-year-old of not laughing at Phillip’s jokes – something she would do usually.

“Holly looks done LOL,” one viewer tweeted. “You just know Holly is getting told in her ear, just laugh at his jokes ffs, we know they aren’t funny just pls laugh so people don’t notice the tension,” another speculated.

“Holly having to pretend everything is ok with her [and] Phil,” a third claimed. “Holly looks actively [bleeped] off,” another alleged.

“It’s not going great for the show if Holly & Phil aren’t talking,” a fifth tweeted.

ED! has contacted ITV, as well as Holly and Phillip’s reps for comment.

Read more: This Morning viewers claim to have spotted ‘tension’ between Holly and Phillip on today’s show

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.