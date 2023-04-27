This Morning viewers claim to have spotted ‘tension’ between Holly and Phillip on today’s show

This Morning viewers claim to have spotted some “tension” today (Thursday, April 27) between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Viewers took to Twitter to speculate on the duo’s relationship during today’s programme.

Is there tension between the duo? (Credit: ITV)

Tension on This Morning today?

Earlier this week Phillip and Holly reunited on This Morning.

The iconic duo hadn’t presented the show together for over a month by the time they reunited on Monday (April 24).

Phillip was absent prior to the Easter break due to his brother’s sex abuse trial. Holly was then absent last week after being diagnosed with shingles.

The pair reunited on Monday – however, some viewers believe there may be trouble in paradise for the duo.

During today’s show, Phillip interrupted Holly on a couple of occasions – leaving the 42-year-old looking less than happy. Viewers also seemed to be under the impression that Holly didn’t want to be there today.

Has Holly had enough of Phillip? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers claim to spot tension on This Morning today

Viewers took to Twitter to share their speculation.

“Is it just me…I love Phil and Holly. However, today I’ve noticed some eye-rolling by Holly because Phil keeps talking over her. She must be so frustrated!” one viewer tweeted.

Holly’s face went 😑 when Phil started talking over her #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/hnxuJUpb6Y — Lois 🦄🦄🦄 (@fuzzybeepants) April 27, 2023

“It’s actually quite sad how Holly behaves when around Phil – much more subdued and withdrawn compared to when she presented with Alison & Joel. He has to go,” a third said.

“Oh well think Holly really did not want be there!” another said.

However, some viewers are still loving the duo together on the show. “Please keep Phil and Holly…Love them,” one viewer tweeted.

ED! has contacted Holly and Phillip’s reps for comment.

Holly stunned fans with a make-up-free video (Credit: Instagram)

Holly stuns with make-up free appearance

In other Holly-related news, the 42-year-old stunned fans with her make-up-free appearance on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, April 26). The star showed off her skincare routine with her 8.2 million followers yesterday.

Holly said that she is at the “beginning of my beauty journey” as she added that she “has taken her skin for granted”.

“I am definitely at the beginning of my beauty journey, I would say. I think, over the years, I have taken my skin for granted a bit. And that is the joy of youth, I think,” she said.

“You think, I can just fall asleep in my make-up and it won’t make any difference, and then as you get older you think, oh actually, I need to look after myself a little bit more,” she then said.

“Really admire you Holly for showing yourself without make-up. It is a hard thing to do, you look beautiful,” one fan commented.

