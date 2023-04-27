Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she complains about her skin in make-up free appearance

Holly Willoughby showed off her skincare routine in a recent Instagram Live video, where she admitted a complaint about her skin and stunned fans with her make-up free appearance.

Holly admitted she is at “the beginning of my beauty journey” as she added that she “has taken her skin for granted”. The This Morning star said she was taking more steps to look after her skin as she “gets older”.

Holly admitted she’s new to her ‘beauty journey’ (Credit: Instagram)

Holly Willoughby stuns fans with make-up free look

In a video shared with her 8.2 million followers, Holly said: “I am definitely at the beginning of my beauty journey, I would say. I think, over the years, I have taken my skin for granted a bit. And that is the joy of youth, I think.”

Holly warned of the “mistakes” she made with her skin when she was younger. She added: “You think, I can just fall asleep in my make-up and it won’t make any difference, and then as you get older you think, oh actually, I need to look after myself a little bit more.”

Holly also talked about the importance of putting SPF on during the daytime. She also said she uses Vitamin C to help prevent pigmentation.

Really admire you Holly for showing yourself without make-up.

Fans took to Holly’s Instagram comments to compliment her make-up free look. One fan wrote: “Well done Holly, not many will show themselves with no make-up whatsoever. More power to you Holly!” A second person added: “Love this, thank you, Holly, for doing this!” A third fan agreed: “Really admire you Holly for showing yourself without make-up. It is a hard thing to do, you look beautiful.”

Holly made a confession about her make-up free appearance (Credit: Instagram)

Holly’s confession about not wearing makeup

Sharing a complaint about her skin, Holly said she’s used to people asking if she’s unwell when she’s not wearing any make-up. She confessed: “No normally, when I walk around like this, people go: ‘Are you alright? Is everything okay?’ And I’m like: ‘Yes, I’m fine. I’ve just not got any mascara on!’ But now I’m bare-faced and ready to begin.”

Holly promoted her new collab with beauty brand Beauty Pie called The Holly-Day Edit. The kit is curated by Holly and it’s got “everything you need for a fresh-faced healthy glow”.

The Dancing on Ice host added a post to her Instagram where she promoted the new product. She wrote: “I’ve spent my career putting the very best skincare and makeup (and the very best skincare technicians and makeup artists) through their paces – today I’m really thrilled to share something that’s ‘the very best’ with you. And I think you’re going to love it. (because who doesn’t love the idea of getting luxury cosmetics for less?).”

She added: “I’m calling it my Holly-Day Makeup Edit – it’s a collection of Summer-gorgeous makeup items, all made at the most outstanding luxury cosmetics labs in Italy (the same labs that all the expensive makeup brands use) but made more accessible because it’s brought to us by the magic of @Beautypie Alerts.”

