Holly Willoughby issues health update as she finally reunites with Phillip Schofield in ‘awkward’ This Morning moment

This Morning star Holly Willoughby issued a health update on today’s show as she finally reunited with Phillip Schofield.

However, viewers reckoned they could detect some awkwardness between the duo as they hosted their first show together in over a month…

Holly missed last week’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby absent from This Morning with illness

Last week saw Phillip Schofield return to host the show following the conclusion of his brother’s sex abuse trial.

However, Holly was nowhere to be seen. The star had in fact been diagnosed with shingles and was forced to pull out of hosting the show last minute.

“Hi just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love. Holly xx,” she wrote on her Instagram last weekend.

The 42-year-old was replaced by Rochelle Humes on last week’s show.

Holly issued a health update on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby issues health update on This Morning today

However, today saw Holly make her long-awaited return to the show.

With the time Holly and Phillip have taken off recently, today marks the first time that the duo have hosted the show together in over a month!

At the beginning of today’s show, Holly issued a quick health update.

“t is nice to be back. It’s good to see you,” she said. When Phillip asked her how she is, she said: “Yes much better, it’s been a wobbly week and a half. If you’ve had shingles, you’ll know it’s not the nicest thing. All mended and back and it’s lovely to see you.”

Phillip then echoed the sentiment.

Fans reckon Holly looked awkward today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Holly’s ‘awkward’ return

However, some viewers reckoned that Holly seemed a bit “awkward” during her return to the show today.

“Is it just me, or does Holly look incredibly awkward?” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh it’s awkward today,” another wrote. “Holly looks so uncomfortable hosting today,” a third This Morning fan said.

“All the smiles and fake laughs can’t hide Holly’s body language. Am no expert, but you can tell,” another viewer wrote.

However, some viewers were simply happy to see Holly back.

“Love seeing Phil and Holly back together,” one viewer gushed.

“Yay! @hollywills is back. Welcome back Holly, good to see you are feeling better,” another said.

